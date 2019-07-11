Telemark Asset Management Has Cut Workday (WDAY) Stake By $11.52 Million; PLYZER TECHNOLOGIES (PLYZ) Shorts Increased By 253.85%

PLYZER TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:PLYZ) had an increase of 253.85% in short interest. PLYZ’s SI was 4,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 253.85% from 1,300 shares previously. With 39,800 avg volume, 0 days are for PLYZER TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:PLYZ)’s short sellers to cover PLYZ’s short positions. It closed at $0.42 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased Workday Inc (WDAY) stake by 60% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 60,000 shares as Workday Inc (WDAY)’s stock rose 9.18%. The Telemark Asset Management Llc holds 40,000 shares with $7.71M value, down from 100,000 last quarter. Workday Inc now has $50.66B valuation. The stock increased 2.02% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $223.65. About 1.59 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% negative EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 9 insider sales for $4.66 million activity. The insider Dermetzis Petros sold 3,461 shares worth $570,465. Shares for $296,776 were sold by Stankey Michael A.. MCNAMARA MICHAEL M bought $197,523 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. $663,398 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares were sold by Bozzini James. Sisco Robynne also sold $996,435 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) on Tuesday, January 15. 3,483 shares were sold by Fernandez Gomez Luciano, worth $573,755 on Tuesday, January 15. $150,233 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares were sold by DUFFIELD DAVID A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corporation owns 10,650 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fort Point Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,502 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Sands Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 3.6% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Ubs Asset Americas owns 504,328 shares. Bristol John W New York has invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). 121,770 were reported by Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership. Oppenheimer & Comm invested in 16,924 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 9,396 shares. Northern Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Moreover, First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.26% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 673,358 shares. Fosun Intl stated it has 4,900 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 65,132 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Fiera Corporation invested in 11,392 shares. Pictet Asset Limited invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). 26,947 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado.

Among 20 analysts covering Workday (NYSE:WDAY), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Workday had 26 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of WDAY in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Monness on Tuesday, February 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Needham. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 1.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “Cheers for Workday, Plans for Southwest Airlines – Barron’s” on June 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Buy That Wall Street Expects to Soar for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “These Are The Times When ‘Buy The Dip’ Guys Get Nailed, Caution! – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Smartsheet: Wait For A Better Price – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Workday Q1 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: May 28, 2019.