Telemark Asset Management Has Cut Its Workday (WDAY) Position as Share Value Declined; As General Motors Co (GM) Stock Rose, Eagle Capital Management Decreased Its Position

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $172.86. About 1.53 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Motors Co (GM) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 140,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 20.40 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756.78M, down from 20.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Motors Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $39.13. About 3.63M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 22/03/2018 – CS:1Q TO DATE GM ESTIMATED NET REVENUES IN LINE WITH LAST YR; 11/05/2018 – GM KOREA OUTLINES VIABILITY PLAN TO RETURN TO PROFITABILITY BY 2019; 02/05/2018 – General Motors Recognizes MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 09/04/2018 – GM Korea says it may drop Spark, replace with crossover; 16/05/2018 – Volex PLC Proposed Acquisition, Placing and Notice of GM; 28/03/2018 – GM KOREA TO ASK GM TO CUT INTEREST RATE ON LOANS MADE TO GM KOREA; 27/03/2018 – IDBI BANK-MAJOR LAPSES WHILE PROCESSING, DISBURSING LOANS WERE FOUND W.R.T BATTU RAMA RAO, GM , R. DAMODARAN, EX CGM; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 03/04/2018 – GM Scraps a Standard in Sales Reporting; 02/04/2018 – TANTK IM. G.M. BERIEVA PAO TAKBI.MM – FY 2017 REVENUE RUB 8.93 BLN VS RUB 8.4 BLN YEAR AGO

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $791.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 342,000 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Workday (WDAY) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Adaptive Insights, a Workday Company, Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Workday (WDAY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Workday Inc (WDAY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Share Price Has Gained 173%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, up 42.59% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.42% EPS growth.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.58B for 5.18 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

