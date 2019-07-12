Telemark Asset Management Has Cut Its Position in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $7.90 Million as Stock Price Declined; Sigma Planning Decreased Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Position by $803,329

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 41.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 27,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,130 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, down from 66,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $30.52. About 5.46M shares traded or 54.85% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $158.9. About 6.88 million shares traded or 15.88% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Salesforce is in advanced talks to acquire MuleSoft, with a deal possible as soon as this week; MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Rev $2.935B-$2.945B; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Updates Prior 1Q, FY19 Guidance; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, a U.S. software market. $MULE jumped more than 20% on the news:; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT – SALESFORCE EXPECTS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION WITH CASH FROM BALANCE SHEET AND ABOUT $3.0 BLN OF PROCEEDS FROM DEBT SECURITIES; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire MuleSoft; 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and Innovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 17/05/2018 – Salesforce Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 36 sales for $33.65 million activity. $735,149 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, January 30. Benioff Marc sold $2.36M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, February 5. Conway Craig also sold $29,214 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. Hawkins Mark J sold 9,067 shares worth $1.36M. The insider Roos John Victor sold 114 shares worth $17,051. Weaver Amy E sold 456 shares worth $68,011.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $71.16 million for 441.39 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $791.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cargurus Inc by 100,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $24.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Third Point Limited accumulated 1.18M shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Inc Llp stated it has 0.24% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Highland Cap Mgmt L P, a Texas-based fund reported 36,000 shares. Oppenheimer And Co, New York-based fund reported 85,472 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bluefin Trading Limited reported 0.08% stake. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Incorporated Lc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Huntington Bank holds 43,953 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al has invested 0.12% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Duncker Streett owns 0.02% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 505 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.41% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Maryland holds 1.75% or 89,023 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 1.15% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Walleye Trading Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Pennsylvania Company holds 425,564 shares.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “(ANTM), Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) – ‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Catch-Up Picks – Benzinga” on June 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Conagra Brands Puts Consumers at the Center of its Business Transformation with Salesforce – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Salesforce Positioned in the Leaders Quadrant of the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation for the Thirteenth Consecutive Year – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Chairman of the Board & co-CEO Marc Benioff Sold $1.5 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Salesforce Is Seeding Growth for Zendesk – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roku Inc by 6,823 shares to 30,579 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 14,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Just OK Is OK For MLPs – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enterprise Products Partners declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The MLP Bear Market No One Is Talking About: Enterprise Product Partners Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of the Cushing® MLP High Income Index – PRNewswire” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Prices $2.5 Billion Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Notes – Business Wire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Stratos Wealth has 0.12% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 94,820 shares. Optimum Invest has 43,693 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Regis Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Smithfield Trust owns 7,320 shares. Palisade Cap Ltd Liability Corporation Nj holds 80,330 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Loeb Ptnrs owns 0% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 600 shares. Df Dent Incorporated invested in 43,617 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Whittier Of Nevada accumulated 0.03% or 16,200 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.24% or 28,945 shares. California-based Golub Group Lc has invested 0.02% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks has invested 0.01% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Noesis Mangement Corporation reported 0% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Natl Asset Incorporated reported 72,878 shares. First Manhattan reported 141,902 shares. California-based Private Ocean Lc has invested 0% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).