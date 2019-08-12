Telemark Asset Management Has Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $11.70 Million; Stock Price Rose; Harvest Capital Strategies Upped Bunge Limited (BG) Holding

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft co-founder finds long-lost WWII aircraft carrier; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $57.22. About 693,291 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – CHINA BUYING SOY FROM BRAZIL, CANADA RATHER THAN U.S.: BUNGE; 20/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 20; 04/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 4; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CFO: BUNGE WOULD MAINTAIN MAJORITY OWNERSHIP IN STAND-ALONE SUGAR BUSINESS, POTENTIALLY EXIT ‘DOWN THE ROAD’; 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS SAID TO PRESSURE BUNGE TO SELL ITSELF: DJ; 26/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 26; 16/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 16; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bunge Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BG); 31/05/2018 – Bunge opens state-of-the-art wheat mill in Yucatán; 23/05/2018 – Bunge Raises Dividend to 50c Vs. 46c

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 20,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $47.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Lc accumulated 111,597 shares. Shell Asset Management Com has 2.75% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 231,169 were reported by Sg Americas Securities Limited Company. Mig Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,441 shares. 16,017 are held by Capstone Investment Advsrs Ltd Company. Cwm Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Merriman Wealth Lc invested 11.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hedeker Wealth Lc has 3.96% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Spc Fincl accumulated 44,546 shares. The Oklahoma-based Capital Advsr Inc Ok has invested 3.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc has 2.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 17.98M shares. 82,511 are owned by Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Steadfast Capital Mngmt LP owns 2.67 million shares. Tealwood Asset Management Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 18,218 shares. Hodges Cap Mngmt reported 0.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 250,000 are owned by Soros Fund Management Ltd Liability Com. Principal Finance Gp owns 89,281 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards, Missouri-based fund reported 33 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co reported 0.13% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Assetmark Inc owns 7 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Andra Ap owns 49,600 shares. Ci accumulated 0.01% or 39,700 shares. Bennicas And Assocs Inc reported 14,450 shares. Moore Capital Limited Partnership holds 1.09% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 665,000 shares. Moreover, Lesa Sroufe And has 2.31% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 706,061 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 0% or 3,907 shares. Litespeed Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 153,500 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 34,953 shares in its portfolio.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $71.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 5,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Green Plains Partners Lp by 1.87 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,995 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).