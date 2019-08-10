Telemark Asset Management Has Boosted Stake in Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) by $684,000; Greenlight Cap Re LTD (GLRE) Shareholder Nfc Investments Has Trimmed Stake

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd (GLRE) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 76,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The hedge fund held 48,303 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 86,824 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT BOOSTED ESV, FIVE, BHF IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s posted one of its worst quarterly returns ever to start 2018, down 13.6 percent versus the market’s 1.2 percent decline; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 15/05/2018 – Nitorum Capital LP Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Info in Response to Research Report; 06/03/2018 Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Launches Innovation Unit; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.58. About 66,665 shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 16/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Hosts 2018 America’s Future Summit In Chicago; 21/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASPU); 30/05/2018 – ASPEN UNIVERSITY PROMOTES DR. ANNE MCNAMARA TO CHIEF NURSING OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – Therapeutic brands help lift Aspen Pharmacare’s H1 profit; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 07/05/2018 – Aspen Relocates Production to New $79 Million South Africa Plant; 23/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD APNJ.J – RETIREMENT OF MR JOHN BUCHANAN AND APPOINTMENT OF MS LINDA DE BEER AS AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 26/03/2018 – Aspen Group Short-Interest Ratio Rises 191% to 10 Days; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Competition Prompts MBA Students to lnnovate for the Good of Business and Society; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN FACILITIES STRUCTURED ACROSS EU, ZAR, AUD CREDIT LINES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold GLRE shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 16.91 million shares or 2.03% less from 17.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited reported 678,723 shares. Clearbridge Invs accumulated 28,000 shares. Monarch Prns Asset Ltd Com invested in 0.09% or 57,227 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 2,178 shares. Freestone Limited Co holds 0.16% or 243,219 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). 552,816 were accumulated by State Street Corporation. Highlander Cap Management Lc reported 1,200 shares. Group One Trading LP owns 86,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Co owns 154,211 shares. Symons Cap Inc owns 25,345 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Amer Grp Inc has invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE).

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00 billion and $338.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 17,575 shares to 377,650 shares, valued at $12.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Greenlight Re Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stanphyl Capital Letter – December 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “68 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Einhorn: The Only Real Hedge Fund Manager Left? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 15, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “David Einhorn’s Greenlight Adds 3 Holdings in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Relic Inc by 50,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $14.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI).