Telemark Asset Management Has Boosted Its Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Stake by $684,000; Ameren (AEE) Stock Value Rose While Central Bank & Trust Co Raised Its Stake

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 17,875 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 19/04/2018 – ASPEN SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ~$20M; OFFER TO CLOSE ON APRIL 23; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades The Holding Company Debt Ratings Of Aspen And Xl Group Following A Change In Methodology; 08/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S ASPEN PHARMACARE DEPUTY CEO SAYS COMPANY LOOKING TO ENTER SAUDI ARABIA WITH INFANT MILK FORMULA; 18/04/2018 – ASPEN GROUP SAYS CO IS INCREASING TOP LINE REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR QUARTER ENDING APRIL 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN SAYS FORMER PARTNERSHIP WITH U.K’S GSK WAS A SUCCESS; 12/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In Glendale; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 71c-85c; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS – ANTICIPATED H2 OPERATING CASH FLOWS WILL REMAIN STRONG; CONVERSION RATE OF 100% OF OPER PROFITS IS TARGETED FOR FULL FY; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO SEES CHINA OVERTAKING SOUTH AFRICA AS BIGGEST MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels 1Q Loss/Shr 29c

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 2423.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 17,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The hedge fund held 17,794 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $75.33. About 1.70 million shares traded or 17.52% up from the average. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 13/03/2018 – Correct: Ameren Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Rev $1.59B; 04/05/2018 – Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018 AFFIRMED AT $2.95 TO $3.15 PER DILUTED SHARE; 14/03/2018 – AMEREN CUTS CALLAWAY NUKE REACTOR IN MO. TO 70% FROM 100%: NRC; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN TARGETS 5-7% COMPOUND ANNUAL EPS GROWTH 2017-2022:SLIDES; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE, AFTER CONSTRUCTION, A 400-MEGAWATT WIND FARM IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Is Yielding 2.5% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ameren Corporation (AEE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ameren prices stock offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “6 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ameren wins approval for Missouri wind park – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12,234 shares to 26,820 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bankamerica Corp New (NYSE:BAC) by 27,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,746 shares, and cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Highlander Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 25,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pension Serv stated it has 296,940 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Invsts Limited has 0.1% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Aperio Group Inc holds 0.04% or 132,661 shares. Vanguard Group accumulated 29.40 million shares. Virginia-based Burney has invested 0.02% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc owns 1.15M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). First Financial Corporation In reported 0.08% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Country Trust Bank & Trust stated it has 0% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Da Davidson invested 0% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Research invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Farmers & Merchants Invests owns 0.04% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 7,384 shares.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $791.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 60,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,000 shares, and cut its stake in New Relic Inc.