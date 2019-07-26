Telemark Asset Management Has Boosted Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Position; Great Lakes Advisors Increased Its Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $4.38 Million

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 97.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 42,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,410 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.89 million, up from 43,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $114.72. About 4.09 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.79. About 23,012 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has declined 1.60% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 17/05/2018 – FIGS Co-Founder Trina Spear Named to Aspen Institute’s 2018 Class of Henry Crown Fellows; 23/03/2018 – Knighted Ventures Co-Founder Jieho Lee Named to Aspen Institute’s 2018 Class of Henry Crown Fellows; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN SAYS FORMER PARTNERSHIP WITH U.K’S GSK WAS A SUCCESS; 27/03/2018 – MYTHOS STUDIOS HAS ACQUIRED A 50% STAKE IN ASPEN COMICS; 16/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Hosts 2018 America’s Future Summit In Chicago; 14/05/2018 – Bangor Aspen Dental Practice Moving To New Location For Easier Access To Care; 13/03/2018 – ASPEN SAYS ALL ISSUES RAISED ABOUT CO. HAVE BEEN ADDRESSED; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO SEES CHINA OVERTAKING SOUTH AFRICA AS BIGGEST MARKET; 03/05/2018 – ASPEN AEROGELS INC ASPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.80, REV VIEW $111.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN RISES ON REPORT CEO WOULD CONSIDER MINORITY INVESTOR

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. Shares for $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. $891,000 worth of stock was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12. $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Taylor David S. Coombe Gary A also sold $845,100 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. The insider Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750. $2.86 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis.

