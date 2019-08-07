Telemark Asset Management Decreased Workday (WDAY) Holding; Triumph Group (TGI) Sellers Decreased By 1.82% Their Shorts

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased Workday Inc (WDAY) stake by 60% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 60,000 shares as Workday Inc (WDAY)’s stock declined 0.60%. The Telemark Asset Management Llc holds 40,000 shares with $7.71 million value, down from 100,000 last quarter. Workday Inc now has $44.10B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $187.18. About 966,868 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) had a decrease of 1.82% in short interest. TGI’s SI was 7.31 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.82% from 7.45M shares previously. With 541,600 avg volume, 14 days are for Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)’s short sellers to cover TGI’s short positions. The SI to Triumph Group Inc’s float is 14.86%. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.34. About 249,957 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has risen 19.36% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 26/03/2018 – Data Boss Sub of TGI Solar Group Capital Structure Update; 05/03/2018 Barona Resort & Casino Welcomes Club Barona Members Home with Exciting TGI Thursdays Lottery from March 8 – April 26; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH ANGLING FOR ROLE ON NEW COMMERCIAL SUPERSONIC JETS; 23/04/2018 – Triumph Group Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO EXTEND CURRENT LONG-TERM AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY COMPOSITE DETAIL & ASSEMBLY PARTS FOR BOEING 787 DREAMLINER; 21/03/2018 – Triumph Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/05/2018 – TGI Fridays Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners – Two Years in a Row; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH CEO DANIEL CROWLEY COMMENTS DURING EARNINGS WEBCAST; 24/05/2018 – TGI Fridays owner Electra Private Equity set for sale; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS

Triumph Group, Inc. designs, engineers, makes, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aero structures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, Precision Components, and Product Support. It currently has negative earnings. It offers aircraft and engine mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers, as well as offers processing services.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $249,200 activity. SILVESTRI JOSEPH sold 11,000 shares worth $249,200.

Among 2 analysts covering Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Triumph Group had 4 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 11, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The stock of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, February 11 by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold Triumph Group, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.01 million shares or 0.91% less from 49.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Partners Management Company invested in 0.04% or 75,767 shares. Moreover, Van Den Berg Management I has 0.24% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) for 91,010 shares. Goldman Sachs stated it has 424,393 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) holds 1,174 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 38,107 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 200,237 shares stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.05% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Whittier invested in 39 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement owns 75,190 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corporation reported 191,924 shares. Metropolitan Life Co holds 102,154 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 0% or 36,568 shares in its portfolio. Northern reported 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Blackrock invested in 8.90 million shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Inc Llc holds 0.05% or 156,285 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap holds 0.13% or 17,200 shares. Covington Management accumulated 465 shares. Gideon Advsr Incorporated holds 7,462 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited owns 0.03% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 1,436 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank holds 0% or 243 shares. Night Owl Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 37,968 shares for 2.62% of their portfolio. D E Shaw Co owns 0% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 15,197 shares. Pnc has 29,150 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cwm Lc invested in 1,571 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communications reported 113,667 shares. Cypress Asset Tx has invested 0.71% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 4,400 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa has invested 0.08% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Glynn Cap Management Limited Liability Co has 6.46% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 181,106 shares.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.33 EPS, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% negative EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $197,523 were bought by MCNAMARA MICHAEL M on Wednesday, June 5.

Among 20 analysts covering Workday (NYSE:WDAY), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Workday had 26 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by RBC Capital Markets. Monness maintained the shares of WDAY in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Needham maintained the shares of WDAY in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Hold” rating and $175 target in Sunday, February 24 report. The stock of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, February 15. The stock of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, February 27. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc with “Buy”.

