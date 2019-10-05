Telemark Asset Management Decreased Stake in Schlumberger (SLB) as Stock Declined; Mason Street Advisors Has Lowered Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding as Valuation Rose

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 1,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 135,535 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.07M, down from 136,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $219.8. About 3.60 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.82 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 10.45 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Holderness reported 1.19% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). First Citizens Retail Bank Tru invested in 35,919 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Limited Liability accumulated 5,457 shares. 3,019 are held by Leisure. Viking Fund Management Limited Liability invested in 4,000 shares or 0.26% of the stock. 18,890 were accumulated by Everence Cap. Armstrong Shaw Associates Ct has 4.49% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Citizens & Northern reported 0.23% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 22,703 were reported by Motco. Lone Pine Capital Ltd reported 5.72% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hudock Capital Gp Lc owns 2,355 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. 529 are owned by Kings Point Mngmt. Florida-based Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 1.61% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Utd Amer Securities (D B A Uas Asset Management) has 0.54% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 5,017 shares. Private Capital Advsr owns 46,800 shares.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.60 billion for 14.58 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50 million was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

