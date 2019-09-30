Telemark Asset Management Decreased Its Position in Teradyne (TER) as Market Value Rose; Salient Capital Advisors Has Lifted Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) Position by $649,296 as Stock Price Rose

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) by 47.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 24,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% . The institutional investor held 74,211 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04M, up from 50,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Holly Energy Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.29. About 49,037 shares traded. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has declined 5.97% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical HEP News: 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL ASSET MGMT SEES FY HEPS 6.06C-6.14C VS 0.4C Y/Y; 27/04/2018 – NATHAN MILLER – URGE DESTINATION MATERNITY SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “FOR” ELECTION OF HOLLY ALDEN, CHRISTOPHER MORGAN TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS LTD BHEL.NS SAYS COMMISSIONS 330 MW KISHANGANGA HEP IN JAMMU & KASHMIR; 19/03/2018 – To some, board games can be a simple reprieve from the stress of life – but to Travis and Holly Hancock they’re more than that; 17/04/2018 – People: Nicholas Hoult Welcomes First Child with Girlfriend Bryana Holly; 27/03/2018 – HOLLY FUTURES CO LTD – BOARD PROPOSED CASH FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.08 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS TO CONSTRUCT TRUCK LOADING RACK IN ORLA; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 29/05/2018 – Klick Health’s Holly Henry & Sensei Labs’ Tara Vanderloo recognized on 2018 PM360 ELITE 100

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.35 million, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57.6. About 633,946 shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 15/05/2018 – Elliott Takes New Stakes in Teradyne, Debt-Laden Windstream; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Dividend of 9c; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Net $87M; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSlresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q EPS 39c-EPS 46c; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Reports Revenue and Earnings Growth in First Quarter 2018; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne: MiR Supplies Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Robots

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 1.41% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.71 per share. TER’s profit will be $118.96 million for 20.57 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold TER shares while 126 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 156.25 million shares or 2.03% less from 159.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Inc holds 762,553 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 885 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.02% or 391,131 shares. Barclays Public Ltd invested in 558,048 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) holds 0.86% or 16,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Eaton Vance Mngmt has 62,156 shares. Boston Family Office has 19,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Com, a Virginia-based fund reported 21,281 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com has 4.06 million shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 26,271 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co invested in 0.1% or 113,263 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) owns 2,806 shares. Kames Capital Public Limited Liability holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 978,996 shares. Us Bank & Trust De reported 0% stake.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $871.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cargurus Inc by 350,000 shares to 750,000 shares, valued at $27.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Baker Hughes.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold HEP shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 30.59 million shares or 1.39% less from 31.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc reported 1.49 million shares. Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 136,545 shares. 4.00M were reported by Alps Advsr. First Republic Invest holds 0.01% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) or 71,679 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 20,791 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Richard C Young & Ltd has 0.35% invested in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). The Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Lc has invested 0.02% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Bollard Ltd Co accumulated 297,434 shares. Monetary Management Group Incorporated holds 8,600 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.6% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) or 437,843 shares. Moreover, Raymond James has 0% invested in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) for 10,450 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Gru One Trading Lp reported 1,065 shares. Huntington Comml Bank invested 0% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP).

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sunoco Lp (NYSE:SUN) by 55,277 shares to 52,401 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Midstream Partners Lp by 23,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.54 million shares, and cut its stake in Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG).

