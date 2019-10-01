Telemark Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Heico New (HEI); Third Point Increased Position in Ross Stores (ROST) by $4.95 Million as Valuation Rose

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 125% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 125,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The hedge fund held 225,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.20M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $124.81. About 21,080 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 17/04/2018 – Heico Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to Earnings Within a Year Following Purchase; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Ne; 17/04/2018 – Dukane Seacom Is Part of HEICO’s Electronic Technologies Group; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q Net $59.6M; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – UNIT ACQUIRED 100% OF BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF EMERGENCY LOCATOR TRANSMITTER BEACON PRODUCT LINE OF INSTRUMAR LIMITED IN ALL CASH DEAL; 29/05/2018 – HEICO CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING MARGIN TO APPROXIMATE 21%; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Net Income Growth Estimates Raised; 23/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI); 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q EPS 55c; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 1.65 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $163.55M, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $110.89. About 110,894 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 22/05/2018 – Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of $1.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07, EST. 99C; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $78; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Plan to Open About 100 New Stores This Year; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 52 Weeks Ending Feb. 2, 2019, Same-Store Sales to Grow 1% to 2% on Top of 4% Gains in Each of Past 3 Years; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q Net $450.7M; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Offers ‘Prudent’ Forecast

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.21 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.17 in 2019Q1.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $871.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Superconductor Corp by 294,044 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,000 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).