Telemark Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Aspen Aerogels (ASPN); As Amber Rd Com (AMBR) Valuation Rose, Holder Altai Capital Management LP Has Raised Position

Altai Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amber Rd Inc Com (AMBR) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altai Capital Management Lp bought 54,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.46 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.37 million, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altai Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amber Rd Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12M market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 38.06% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 20/03/2018 – Annual `Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 30/03/2018 – E2open Withdraws Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 15/03/2018 – E2open Affirms Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD; 12/03/2018 ALTAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 5.83 PCT STAKE IN AMBER ROAD INC AS OF MARCH 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Rev $84M-$87M; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50/SHR

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.46. About 31,741 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has declined 1.60% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 26/03/2018 – Aspen Group Short-Interest Ratio Rises 191% to 10 Days; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO SEES CHINA OVERTAKING SOUTH AFRICA AS BIGGEST MARKET; 20/03/2018 – Columnist and Author David Brooks to Lead New Aspen Institute Initiative Under Leadership of Incoming President and CEO Dan Por; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN FACILITIES STRUCTURED ACROSS EU, ZAR, AUD CREDIT LINES; 19/04/2018 – Aspen Group Inc. Prices Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stk; 16/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In North Augusta; 21/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASPU); 27/03/2018 – MYTHOS STUDIOS HAS ACQUIRED A 50% STAKE IN ASPEN COMICS; 19/03/2018 – Aspen Avionics and Sensurion Aerospace team to Co-develop Commercial UAV Avionics; 20/03/2018 – Columnist and Author David Brooks to Lead New Aspen Institute Initiative Under Leadership of lncoming President and CEO Dan Porterfield

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 46,700 shares. Blackrock holds 1.49 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. 78,235 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 10,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Needham Inv Mgmt Limited Liability has 3.41% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 1.16 million shares. State Street Corp reported 0% stake. Arrowstreet Cap LP accumulated 0% or 114,000 shares. D E Shaw invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Invesco invested in 34,671 shares. 671,219 are held by Gagnon Advsr Limited Liability Co. 21,718 were accumulated by Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Liability Company. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Management LP has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Spark Investment Ltd Liability Corporation holds 141,128 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 198,719 shares. Essex Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 22,735 shares.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $791.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 50,000 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $71.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Next Century Growth Investors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 636,772 shares. Needham Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 1.13 million shares or 0.98% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 305,000 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) or 40,000 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 309,807 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Geode Ltd holds 98,285 shares. Telemark Asset Ltd Co accumulated 0.49% or 1.51 million shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Moreover, Ariel Invs Ltd has 0.05% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 1.47M shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 1.07 million shares. Blair William Il reported 33,500 shares. California-based Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt invested in 14,261 shares or 0% of the stock.