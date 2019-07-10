Telekomunik Indonesia (Tlk) (TLK) Holder Augustine Asset Management Has Boosted Holding; Banc Funds Co Cut Its Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Stake by $4.91 Million as Shares Declined

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 153,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.04 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.01 million, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Mercantile Bank Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $32.21. About 13,873 shares traded. Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) has declined 3.36% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MBWM News: 17/04/2018 – MERCANTILE BANK 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 4.06%; 21/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 07/03/2018 – Mercantile Bank S. Africa Has About 60 Interested Buyers, Fin24; 24/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank of Michigan and Abe Al Celebrate #FinHealthMatters Day with Launch of Groundbreaking Financial Management Technology; 07/03/2018 MERCANTILE BANK S. AFRICA HAS ABOUT 60 INTERESTED BUYERS: FIN24; 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS 66c; 24/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank of Michigan and Abe AI Celebrate #FinHealthMatters Day with Launch of Groundbreaking Financial Management; 06/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time B1 Ratings To Bangladesh-based Mercantile Bank Ltd; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mercantile Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBWM)

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Telekomunik Indonesia (Tlk) (TLK) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 19,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,969 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 47,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Telekomunik Indonesia (Tlk) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $30.15. About 388,808 shares traded or 52.60% up from the average. Perusahaan Perseroan (NYSE:TLK) has risen 2.04% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.39% the S&P500.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (Tsm) (NYSE:TSM) by 13,529 shares to 137,466 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (Ecl) (NYSE:ECL) by 2,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,095 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bank (Ibn) (NYSE:IBN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold MBWM shares while 30 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 8.74 million shares or 0.36% more from 8.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc holds 105,648 shares. First Advsr Lp reported 57,268 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company owns 356 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw And Com, New York-based fund reported 6,215 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 179 shares. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) for 27,200 shares. Spark Investment Limited Liability Corp accumulated 15,738 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Banc Funds Communication Limited Co invested in 1.04 million shares. Seizert Capital Prtn Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). Tributary Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.93% or 392,865 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc owns 666 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc holds 787,815 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 350 shares. Moreover, Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM).

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 111,710 shares to 562,754 shares, valued at $19.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commencement Bank by 23,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Sterling Bancorp Inc..

Analysts await Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 7.02% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.57 per share. MBWM’s profit will be $10.02 million for 13.20 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Mercantile Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.