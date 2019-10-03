Telekom. Ind. Pers. (TLK) Holder Oldfield Partners Llp Has Raised Position; Holder Fenimore Asset Management Lifted Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Position

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Telekom. Ind. Pers. (TLK) by 17.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 338,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.34% . The institutional investor held 2.33M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.99M, up from 1.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Telekom. Ind. Pers. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.85. About 37,673 shares traded. Perusahaan Perseroan (NYSE:TLK) has risen 12.50% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.50% the S&P500.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 26.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 50,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 242,182 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.92 million, up from 191,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $121.46. About 226,316 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR); 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard by 47,800 shares to 6.71M shares, valued at $100.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 31,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.62 million shares, and cut its stake in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM).

More notable recent Perusahaan Perseroan (NYSE:Persero PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Form N-PX WELLS FARGO FUNDS TRUST For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form N-CSRS FIRST TRUST EXCHANGE-TRA For: Apr 30 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 09, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Form N-CSRS VANGUARD STAR FUNDS For: Apr 30 – StreetInsider.com” on June 25, 2018. More interesting news about Perusahaan Perseroan (NYSE:Persero PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Telekomunikasi Indonesia: Prime Beneficiary Of The Fast-Growing Indonesian Cellular Industry – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 27, 2017.

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “#CryptoCorner: Visa (NYSE: $V) and Mastercard (NYSE: $MA) Reluctant to Defend Libra? FINMA Open to Libra (Nasdaq: $FB) Despite Crypto Misgivings – InvestorIdeas.com” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:BR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold BR shares while 196 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 96.51 million shares or 3.78% more from 92.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Inv Mngmt reported 10,999 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fin Architects Incorporated has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Plante Moran Finance Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams invested 0.28% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Assetmark reported 1,032 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Ltd invested in 0.28% or 231,149 shares. Sei Invests holds 0.04% or 106,273 shares. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na holds 0.94% or 30,165 shares in its portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0.03% or 3,928 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 8,152 shares. 33,724 were reported by Victory Capital. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 1,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 40,087 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Perkins Coie Trust has 0% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 14 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.02% or 45,004 shares.