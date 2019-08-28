Telefonica S.A. (TEF) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Telecom Services – Foreign companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Telefonica S.A. has 1% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 12.35% institutional ownership for its competitors. 5.6% of Telefonica S.A. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.70% of all Telecom Services – Foreign companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Telefonica S.A. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonica S.A. 0.00% 19.10% 2.90% Industry Average 5.05% 10.30% 2.80%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Telefonica S.A. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonica S.A. N/A 8 11.14 Industry Average 930.86M 18.45B 23.72

Telefonica S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Telefonica S.A. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonica S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 0.00 2.00

As a group, Telecom Services – Foreign companies have a potential upside of -7.74%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Telefonica S.A. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telefonica S.A. -6.05% -7.76% -7.42% -13.03% -16.28% -10.05% Industry Average 0.80% 12.19% 33.76% 26.72% 2.96% 18.45%

For the past year Telefonica S.A. had bearish trend while Telefonica S.A.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Telefonica S.A. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Telefonica S.A.’s competitors Current Ratio is 0.88 and has 0.78 Quick Ratio. Telefonica S.A.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Telefonica S.A.

Volatility & Risk

Telefonica S.A. has a beta of 0.66 and its 34.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Telefonica S.A.’s competitors have beta of 0.78 which is 21.83% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Telefonica S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Telefonica S.A.’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.