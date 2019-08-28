Telefonica S.A. (TEF) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Telecom Services – Foreign companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Telefonica S.A. has 1% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 12.35% institutional ownership for its competitors. 5.6% of Telefonica S.A. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.70% of all Telecom Services – Foreign companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Telefonica S.A. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Telefonica S.A.
|0.00%
|19.10%
|2.90%
|Industry Average
|5.05%
|10.30%
|2.80%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are comparing Telefonica S.A. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Telefonica S.A.
|N/A
|8
|11.14
|Industry Average
|930.86M
|18.45B
|23.72
Telefonica S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Telefonica S.A. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Telefonica S.A.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.00
|0.00
|2.00
As a group, Telecom Services – Foreign companies have a potential upside of -7.74%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Telefonica S.A. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Telefonica S.A.
|-6.05%
|-7.76%
|-7.42%
|-13.03%
|-16.28%
|-10.05%
|Industry Average
|0.80%
|12.19%
|33.76%
|26.72%
|2.96%
|18.45%
For the past year Telefonica S.A. had bearish trend while Telefonica S.A.’s competitors had bullish trend.
Liquidity
Telefonica S.A. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Telefonica S.A.’s competitors Current Ratio is 0.88 and has 0.78 Quick Ratio. Telefonica S.A.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Telefonica S.A.
Volatility & Risk
Telefonica S.A. has a beta of 0.66 and its 34.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Telefonica S.A.’s competitors have beta of 0.78 which is 21.83% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Telefonica S.A. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Telefonica S.A.’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.