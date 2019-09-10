Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With InterDigital Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) and InterDigital Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) have been rivals in the Wireless Communications for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonica Brasil S.A. 13 0.00 N/A 1.16 11.72 InterDigital Inc. 63 5.43 N/A 0.35 186.75

In table 1 we can see Telefonica Brasil S.A. and InterDigital Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. InterDigital Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Telefonica Brasil S.A. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than InterDigital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Telefonica Brasil S.A. and InterDigital Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonica Brasil S.A. 0.00% 10.4% 6.9% InterDigital Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.9%

Risk & Volatility

Telefonica Brasil S.A. has a 0.76 beta, while its volatility is 24.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, InterDigital Inc.’s 3.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, InterDigital Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. InterDigital Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Telefonica Brasil S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Telefonica Brasil S.A. and InterDigital Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonica Brasil S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 InterDigital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Telefonica Brasil S.A. is $13.75, with potential upside of 6.10%. Competitively InterDigital Inc. has an average target price of $80, with potential upside of 51.03%. The results provided earlier shows that InterDigital Inc. appears more favorable than Telefonica Brasil S.A., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16% of Telefonica Brasil S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 77% of InterDigital Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 88% are Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, InterDigital Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telefonica Brasil S.A. -4.28% 7.57% 18.86% 7.4% 34.58% 17.66% InterDigital Inc. -2.73% 0.31% -1.95% -10.69% -20.8% -3.01%

For the past year Telefonica Brasil S.A. has 17.66% stronger performance while InterDigital Inc. has -3.01% weaker performance.

Summary

InterDigital Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Telefonica Brasil S.A.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through direct to home satellite technology, IPTV, and cable, as well as pay-per-view and video on demand services; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising Internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended service, detects, voice mail and cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services in the field of financial services, machine-to-machine operations, e-health solutions, security, education, insurance, entertainment, and mobile advertising. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as handsets, smartphones, broadband USB modems, and devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. offers its solutions through its stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, and door-to-door sales. The company was formerly known as TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes de SÃ£o Paulo S.A. ? TELESP and changed its name to TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. is a subsidiary of SP TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes ParticipaÃ§Ãµes Ltda.

InterDigital, Inc. designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks. The company develops cellular technologies, such as technologies related to CDMA, TDMA, OFDM/OFDMA, and MIMO for use in 2G, 3G, and 4G wireless networks and mobile terminal devices; and other wireless technologies related to Wi-Fi, WLAN, WMAN, and WRAN. Its patented technologies are used in various products, including mobile devices comprising cellular phones, tablets, notebook computers, and wireless personal digital assistants; wireless infrastructure equipment consisting of base stations; components, dongles, and modules for wireless devices; and Internet of Things devices and software platforms. The company also provides interoperability and scalability solutions across various vertical markets, networks, and devices through oneMPOWER platform; and common interface to multiple service providers through wot.io data service exchange for connected device platforms, as well as sensor and sensor fusion technology solutions. As of December 31, 2016, it had a portfolio of approximately 20,000 patents and patent applications related to the fundamental technologies that enable wireless communications. InterDigital, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.