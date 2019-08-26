Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Wireless Communications company, Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Telefonica Brasil S.A. has 16% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 30.52% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Telefonica Brasil S.A. has 88% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 23.92% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Telefonica Brasil S.A. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonica Brasil S.A. 0.00% 10.40% 6.90% Industry Average 4.96% 11.40% 4.22%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Telefonica Brasil S.A. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonica Brasil S.A. N/A 13 11.72 Industry Average 707.07M 14.27B 33.10

Telefonica Brasil S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Telefonica Brasil S.A. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonica Brasil S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.40 1.22 2.68

Telefonica Brasil S.A. presently has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.21%. As a group, Wireless Communications companies have a potential upside of 63.68%. Given Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Telefonica Brasil S.A. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Telefonica Brasil S.A. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telefonica Brasil S.A. -4.28% 7.57% 18.86% 7.4% 34.58% 17.66% Industry Average 6.09% 6.35% 9.71% 9.74% 28.51% 13.78%

For the past year Telefonica Brasil S.A. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Telefonica Brasil S.A. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.28 and has 1.21 Quick Ratio. Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Telefonica Brasil S.A.

Volatility & Risk

Telefonica Brasil S.A. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.76. In other hand, Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s competitors have beta of 0.66 which is 33.86% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Telefonica Brasil S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through direct to home satellite technology, IPTV, and cable, as well as pay-per-view and video on demand services; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising Internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended service, detects, voice mail and cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services in the field of financial services, machine-to-machine operations, e-health solutions, security, education, insurance, entertainment, and mobile advertising. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as handsets, smartphones, broadband USB modems, and devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. offers its solutions through its stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, and door-to-door sales. The company was formerly known as TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes de SÃ£o Paulo S.A. ? TELESP and changed its name to TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. is a subsidiary of SP TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes ParticipaÃ§Ãµes Ltda.