Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ) and PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 9 0.00 N/A 0.01 1244.29 PCTEL Inc. 5 1.45 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and PCTEL Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and PCTEL Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0.00% 0.2% 0.1% PCTEL Inc. 0.00% -16.5% -14.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.49 beta means Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s volatility is 51.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, PCTEL Inc. has a 0.05 beta which is 95.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PCTEL Inc. are 4.9 and 3.9 respectively. PCTEL Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and PCTEL Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0 0 0 0.00 PCTEL Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively PCTEL Inc. has a consensus target price of $6.33, with potential downside of -1.86%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.3% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares are held by institutional investors while 63.8% of PCTEL Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 5.5% of PCTEL Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0.46% -8.6% -11.12% -2.9% 9.7% -1.8% PCTEL Inc. 0.87% -0.86% -3.14% -13.64% -26.08% 7.69%

For the past year Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has -1.8% weaker performance while PCTEL Inc. has 7.69% stronger performance.

Summary

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) beats PCTEL Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Networks, Global Services, and Support Solutions. The Networks segment delivers products and solutions for mobile access, Internet protocol (IP) and transmission networks, core networks, and cloud. It offers radio access solutions; IP routing and transport solutions; microwave and optical transmission solutions for mobile and fixed networks; IP multimedia subsystem solutions; a cloud platform that handles workloads for various clouds; and telecom, IT, and commercial cloud services. The Global Services segment delivers managed services, including services for designing, building, operating, and managing the day-to-day operations of the customerÂ’s network or solutions; maintenance services; network sharing solutions; shared solutions; and managed services of IT environments. It also offers product-related services, consulting and systems integration services, and broadcast services for industry-specific solutions, primarily in the areas of utilities, transport, and public safety. The Support Solutions segment provides software suites for operators, such as operations support systems, business support systems, television and media solutions, and M-commerce solutions for money transfer. The company has a strategic partnership with Net Insight AB (publ) to offer end-to-end media contribution solutions to the broadcast industry. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things. The RF Solutions segment provides test tools and engineering services that enhance the performance of wireless networks. The company serves public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, wireless equipment distributors, and value added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturer providers. PCTEL, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.