Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With I.D. Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ) and I.D. Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 9 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 I.D. Systems Inc. 6 2.07 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and I.D. Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and I.D. Systems Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0.00% -3.8% -1.2% I.D. Systems Inc. 0.00% -12% -6.5%

Risk and Volatility

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a 0.58 beta, while its volatility is 42.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, I.D. Systems Inc.’s 11.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, I.D. Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. I.D. Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.2% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares are held by institutional investors while 56.1% of I.D. Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.6% of I.D. Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) -1.08% -4.76% -1.71% 2.11% 19.17% 3.72% I.D. Systems Inc. -9.98% -12.93% -21.34% -14.17% -16.94% -9.66%

For the past year Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has 3.72% stronger performance while I.D. Systems Inc. has -9.66% weaker performance.

Summary

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) beats I.D. Systems Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Networks, Global Services, and Support Solutions. The Networks segment delivers products and solutions for mobile access, Internet protocol (IP) and transmission networks, core networks, and cloud. It offers radio access solutions; IP routing and transport solutions; microwave and optical transmission solutions for mobile and fixed networks; IP multimedia subsystem solutions; a cloud platform that handles workloads for various clouds; and telecom, IT, and commercial cloud services. The Global Services segment delivers managed services, including services for designing, building, operating, and managing the day-to-day operations of the customerÂ’s network or solutions; maintenance services; network sharing solutions; shared solutions; and managed services of IT environments. It also offers product-related services, consulting and systems integration services, and broadcast services for industry-specific solutions, primarily in the areas of utilities, transport, and public safety. The Support Solutions segment provides software suites for operators, such as operations support systems, business support systems, television and media solutions, and M-commerce solutions for money transfer. The company has a strategic partnership with Net Insight AB (publ) to offer end-to-end media contribution solutions to the broadcast industry. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets. It provides industrial and rental fleet asset management products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customerÂ’s computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the systemÂ’s database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software. The company also offers transportation asset management products comprising on-asset hardware configurations to address various remote asset types; VeriWise Intelligence Portal, a hosted Website that provides Internet access to client asset information; and a direct data feed through XML or Web services. In addition, it provides hosting, maintenance, and customer support and consulting services, as well as software as a service. The company markets and sells its solutions directly to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and industrial equipment dealers. I.D. Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.