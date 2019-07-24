Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ) and CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 9 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 CommScope Holding Company Inc. 20 0.63 N/A 0.68 27.51

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ) and CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0.00% -3.8% -1.2% CommScope Holding Company Inc. 0.00% 6% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s current beta is 0.58 and it happens to be 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CommScope Holding Company Inc. on the other hand, has 1.32 beta which makes it 32.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CommScope Holding Company Inc. are 2 and 1.4 respectively. CommScope Holding Company Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and CommScope Holding Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0 0 0 0.00 CommScope Holding Company Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

On the other hand, CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s potential upside is 83.89% and its average target price is $27.29.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and CommScope Holding Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.2% and 99.8% respectively. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, 1.6% are CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) -1.08% -4.76% -1.71% 2.11% 19.17% 3.72% CommScope Holding Company Inc. -19.34% -28.57% -16.67% -4.07% -36.54% 13.48%

For the past year Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has weaker performance than CommScope Holding Company Inc.

Summary

CommScope Holding Company Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Networks, Global Services, and Support Solutions. The Networks segment delivers products and solutions for mobile access, Internet protocol (IP) and transmission networks, core networks, and cloud. It offers radio access solutions; IP routing and transport solutions; microwave and optical transmission solutions for mobile and fixed networks; IP multimedia subsystem solutions; a cloud platform that handles workloads for various clouds; and telecom, IT, and commercial cloud services. The Global Services segment delivers managed services, including services for designing, building, operating, and managing the day-to-day operations of the customerÂ’s network or solutions; maintenance services; network sharing solutions; shared solutions; and managed services of IT environments. It also offers product-related services, consulting and systems integration services, and broadcast services for industry-specific solutions, primarily in the areas of utilities, transport, and public safety. The Support Solutions segment provides software suites for operators, such as operations support systems, business support systems, television and media solutions, and M-commerce solutions for money transfer. The company has a strategic partnership with Net Insight AB (publ) to offer end-to-end media contribution solutions to the broadcast industry. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, AMP NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers. This segment also provides fiber optic connectivity solutions, including hardened connector systems, fiber distribution hubs and management systems, couplers and splitters, plug and play multiport service terminals, hardened optical terminating enclosures, high density cable assemblies, splices, and splice closures that supports video, voice, and high-speed data services provided by telecommunications operators and multi-system operators. Its CommScope Mobility Solutions segment offers macro cell site solutions for wireless tower sites and on rooftops, such as base station antennas, microwave antennas, hybrid fiber-feeder and power cables, coaxial cables, connectors, and filters; metro cell solutions for outdoors on street poles and on other urban structures comprising radio frequency delivery and connectivity solutions, equipment housing, and concealment; and small cell and distributed antenna system (DAS) solutions consisting of DAS and distributed cell solutions that allow wireless operators to enhance efficiency, and cellular coverage and capacity in network conditions. This segment provides its solutions under the Andrew brand. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, system integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina.