Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ) and Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 9 0.00 N/A 0.01 1244.29 Cambium Networks Corporation 9 0.90 N/A 0.02 600.62

In table 1 we can see Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Cambium Networks Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cambium Networks Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ). The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Cambium Networks Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0.00% 0.2% 0.1% Cambium Networks Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Cambium Networks Corporation is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Cambium Networks Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Cambium Networks Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0 0 0 0.00 Cambium Networks Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

Cambium Networks Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $13.38 consensus price target and a 40.84% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Cambium Networks Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.3% and 75%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Insiders Competitively, held 4.7% of Cambium Networks Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0.46% -8.6% -11.12% -2.9% 9.7% -1.8% Cambium Networks Corporation -1.74% -0.93% 0% 0% 0% -0.93%

For the past year Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s stock price has bigger decline than Cambium Networks Corporation.

Summary

Cambium Networks Corporation beats Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) on 8 of the 11 factors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Networks, Global Services, and Support Solutions. The Networks segment delivers products and solutions for mobile access, Internet protocol (IP) and transmission networks, core networks, and cloud. It offers radio access solutions; IP routing and transport solutions; microwave and optical transmission solutions for mobile and fixed networks; IP multimedia subsystem solutions; a cloud platform that handles workloads for various clouds; and telecom, IT, and commercial cloud services. The Global Services segment delivers managed services, including services for designing, building, operating, and managing the day-to-day operations of the customerÂ’s network or solutions; maintenance services; network sharing solutions; shared solutions; and managed services of IT environments. It also offers product-related services, consulting and systems integration services, and broadcast services for industry-specific solutions, primarily in the areas of utilities, transport, and public safety. The Support Solutions segment provides software suites for operators, such as operations support systems, business support systems, television and media solutions, and M-commerce solutions for money transfer. The company has a strategic partnership with Net Insight AB (publ) to offer end-to-end media contribution solutions to the broadcast industry. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.