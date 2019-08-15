Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) and Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Comparison side by side

Since Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ) and Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 9 0.00 N/A 0.01 1244.29 Viasat Inc. 81 2.23 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Viasat Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0.00% 0.2% 0.1% Viasat Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8%

Risk & Volatility

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is 51.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.49. Viasat Inc.’s 0.86 beta is the reason why it is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Viasat Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Viasat Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Viasat Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0 0 0 0.00 Viasat Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Viasat Inc. is $79.5, which is potential 0.89% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Viasat Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.3% and 95.6% respectively. 0.9% are Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Viasat Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0.46% -8.6% -11.12% -2.9% 9.7% -1.8% Viasat Inc. -2.61% 0.21% -9.39% 32.99% 17.35% 38.41%

For the past year Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had bearish trend while Viasat Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Viasat Inc. beats Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) on 5 of the 9 factors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Networks, Global Services, and Support Solutions. The Networks segment delivers products and solutions for mobile access, Internet protocol (IP) and transmission networks, core networks, and cloud. It offers radio access solutions; IP routing and transport solutions; microwave and optical transmission solutions for mobile and fixed networks; IP multimedia subsystem solutions; a cloud platform that handles workloads for various clouds; and telecom, IT, and commercial cloud services. The Global Services segment delivers managed services, including services for designing, building, operating, and managing the day-to-day operations of the customerÂ’s network or solutions; maintenance services; network sharing solutions; shared solutions; and managed services of IT environments. It also offers product-related services, consulting and systems integration services, and broadcast services for industry-specific solutions, primarily in the areas of utilities, transport, and public safety. The Support Solutions segment provides software suites for operators, such as operations support systems, business support systems, television and media solutions, and M-commerce solutions for money transfer. The company has a strategic partnership with Net Insight AB (publ) to offer end-to-end media contribution solutions to the broadcast industry. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

ViaSat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Satellite Services segment offers fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services under the Exede and WildBlue brands to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems; and enterprise broadband services. As of March 31, 2017, this segment provided broadband Internet services to approximately 659,000 consumer and small business subscribers. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed satellite networks comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals designed to access Ka-band broadband services; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; and antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas. This segment also provides design and technology services, including analysis, design, development, and specification of satellites and ground systems; ASIC and MMIC design; and wide area network compression for enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s Government Systems segment offers government satellite communication systems, including various mobile and fixed broadband modems, terminals, network access control systems, and antenna systems; cybersecurity and information assurance products and services; and tactical radio and information distribution systems to enable real-time collection and dissemination of secure real-time digital information between command centers, communications nodes, ground and maritime platforms, and airborne intelligence and defense platforms. ViaSat, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.