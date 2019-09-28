Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) and Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) Comparing side by side

As Communication Equipment companies, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ) and Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 9 0.00 N/A 0.01 1244.29 Pointer Telocation Ltd. 15 0.00 6.65M 0.70 22.07

Table 1 highlights Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Pointer Telocation Ltd. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ). When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Pointer Telocation Ltd., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:publ) and Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0.00% 0.2% 0.1% Pointer Telocation Ltd. 45,361,527.97% 8.8% 6.4%

Volatility and Risk

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is 51.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.49. Competitively, Pointer Telocation Ltd. is 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.51 beta.

Liquidity

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Analyst Ratings

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Pointer Telocation Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0 0 0 0.00 Pointer Telocation Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s potential downside is -2.34% and its consensus price target is $15.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Pointer Telocation Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.3% and 68%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 18% of Pointer Telocation Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0.46% -8.6% -11.12% -2.9% 9.7% -1.8% Pointer Telocation Ltd. 2.73% 1.18% 1.38% 14.47% 32.45% 27%

For the past year Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had bearish trend while Pointer Telocation Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Pointer Telocation Ltd. beats Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Networks, Global Services, and Support Solutions. The Networks segment delivers products and solutions for mobile access, Internet protocol (IP) and transmission networks, core networks, and cloud. It offers radio access solutions; IP routing and transport solutions; microwave and optical transmission solutions for mobile and fixed networks; IP multimedia subsystem solutions; a cloud platform that handles workloads for various clouds; and telecom, IT, and commercial cloud services. The Global Services segment delivers managed services, including services for designing, building, operating, and managing the day-to-day operations of the customerÂ’s network or solutions; maintenance services; network sharing solutions; shared solutions; and managed services of IT environments. It also offers product-related services, consulting and systems integration services, and broadcast services for industry-specific solutions, primarily in the areas of utilities, transport, and public safety. The Support Solutions segment provides software suites for operators, such as operations support systems, business support systems, television and media solutions, and M-commerce solutions for money transfer. The company has a strategic partnership with Net Insight AB (publ) to offer end-to-end media contribution solutions to the broadcast industry. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive, insurance industries, and other mobile tracking markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Cellocator, MRM, and Roadside Assistance (RSA). The Cellocator segment designs, develops, and manufactures MRM products comprising asset tracking; fleet management; and stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR) products consisting of remote monitoring and control solutions, such as installation in vehicles, command and control center products, and communication infrastructure products. The MRM segment offers asset tracking, fleet management, and SVR services. The RSA segment provides roadside assistance services, such as towing services, temporary vehicle replacement services, and mobile automobile repair services, as well as vehicle body work and replacement parts installation services; and emergency home repair and other services, such as household plumbing repair services for insurance companies, including installation, water damage repair, and replacement of water heaters. The company was formerly known as Nexus Telocation Systems Ltd. and changed its name to Pointer Telocation Ltd. in January 2006. Pointer Telocation Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.