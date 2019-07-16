Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) EPS Estimated At $0.08; Last Week Natera, Inc. (NTRA) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Natera has $32 highest and $21 lowest target. $25.33’s average target is -1.29% below currents $25.66 stock price. Natera had 4 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 21. See Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $32 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $23 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $21 Maintain

Analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:publ) to report $0.08 EPS on July, 17 before the open.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 900.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. ERIC’s profit would be $264.11 million giving it 30.06 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s analysts see -11.11% EPS growth. It closed at $9.62 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $31.76 billion. It operates through three divisions: Networks, Global Services, and Support Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Networks segment delivers products and solutions for mobile access, Internet protocol (IP) and transmission networks, core networks, and cloud.

More notable recent Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:publ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sinch AB (publ): Invitation to conference call and web presentation of Sinch Q2 2019 interim report – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Isofol Announces Recent Advisory Board Meeting Covering Development Plan for Arfolitixorin – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:publ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cyber Security 1 AB: Resolution on continued general meeting at Cyber Security 1 AB’s (publ) annual general meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ericsson adds solutions to enhance 5G deployment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Natera, Inc., a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. The company has market cap of $1.79 billion. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrierÂ’s children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides products of conception testing under the Anora brand to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage; non-invasive paternity testing products to determine paternity by analyzing the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid in a pregnant mother's blood and a blood sample from the alleged father.

The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.66. About 341,089 shares traded. Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has risen 101.83% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRA News: 05/03/2018 Natera’s Genetic Tests Now Fully Integrated into Yale New Haven Health’s Epic EMR System; 13/03/2018 – NATERA INC NTRA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $250 MLN TO $275 MLN; 13/03/2018 – NATERA INC SEES 2018 COST OF REVENUES TO BE APPROXIMATELY 60% TO 65% OF REVENUES; 12/03/2018 – QIAGEN and Natera Partner to Develop Cutting-Edge Genetic Testing Assays for Use on QlAGEN’s GeneReader NGS System; 13/03/2018 – NATERA INC – SEES 2018 RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT COSTS TO BE $50 MLN TO $55 MLN; 08/05/2018 – NATERA INC NTRA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $254.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Natera Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Natera Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTRA); 08/05/2018 – NATERA INC NTRA.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $12; 09/05/2018 – NATERA INC NTRA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $15

More notable recent Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Natera Stock Soared 97.6% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Natera Inc (NTRA) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “46 and You: Genetic Testing = Giant Growth Market – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New ProActiveâ„¢ Study From Natera Will Test for Rejection in 3,000 Kidney Transplant Recipients – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.