Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Analysts See $0.08 EPS; The Allstate (ALL) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Among 8 analysts covering Allstate (NYSE:ALL), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Allstate has $12500 highest and $9400 lowest target. $108’s average target is -0.63% below currents $108.68 stock price. Allstate had 14 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Credit Suisse. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The stock of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, May 29. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, August 15. Buckingham Research maintained The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) rating on Thursday, September 12. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $10400 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, May 21. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19 with “Equal-Weight”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $11500 target in Monday, July 1 report. See The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $104.0000 Maintain

15/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $108.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $115.0000 New Target: $125.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $108.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $94.0000 Downgrade

01/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $110.0000 New Target: $115.0000 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold New Target: $100 Maintain

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

29/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $106.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Upgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $94.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

Analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:publ) to report $0.08 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. ERIC’s profit would be $264.41M giving it 24.97 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.99. About 4.36M shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:publ) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold The Allstate Corporation shares while 275 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 242.10 million shares or 2.05% less from 247.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Atlantic Union Bancorporation Corporation has 0.25% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 17,976 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 8,694 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc owns 3,492 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has 64,240 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Indexiq Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Motco holds 2,041 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 3,436 were reported by Town And Country Retail Bank And Company Dba First Bankers Company. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 33,810 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Camarda Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corporation owns 308,436 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Sage Group Inc Inc stated it has 132 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt Inc owns 8,560 shares. Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.36% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). 11,191 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Netwr Llc.

The stock increased 0.79% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $108.68. About 1.66M shares traded or 10.72% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 201; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART FLOATING RATE SENIOR NOTE OFFERING – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Mo; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Allstate $500m Debt Offering in Two Parts; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $167M AFTER-TAX; 06/03/2018 Allstate Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By MKM for Mar. 13-14; 16/03/2018 – Allstate Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – AGREEMENT IS PART OF REGISTRANT’S REPURCHASE PROGRAM TOTALING $2 BLN THAT WAS ANNOUNCED ON AUGUST 1, 2017; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 88.5%

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property-liability insurance and life insurance business in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $35.78 billion. The companyÂ’s Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto, homeowners, and other property-liability insurance products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. It has a 14.73 P/E ratio. It also offers specialty auto products including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; commercial lines products for small business owners; roadside assistance products; service contracts; and other products sold in conjunction with auto lending and vehicle sales transactions.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $26.41 billion. It operates through three divisions: Networks, Global Services, and Support Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Networks segment delivers products and solutions for mobile access, Internet protocol (IP) and transmission networks, core networks, and cloud.