Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Analysts See $0.08 EPS; Luminex (LMNX) Shorts Lowered By 0.09%

Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) had a decrease of 0.09% in short interest. LMNX’s SI was 1.82M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.09% from 1.82M shares previously. With 279,200 avg volume, 7 days are for Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX)’s short sellers to cover LMNX’s short positions. The SI to Luminex Corporation’s float is 4.4%. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.37. About 146,545 shares traded. Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) has declined 32.99% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNX News: 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $316 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX SEES FY REV. $310.0M TO $316M, EST. $313.0M; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP – REAFFIRMS ITS FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF BETWEEN $310 MLN AND $316 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Luminex Declares Dividend of 6c; 16/04/2018 – Luminex Corporation First Quarter Earnings Release Scheduled for May 7, 2018; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $313.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Luminex Sees 2Q Rev $78.5M-$80M; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX 1Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 26C; 18/05/2018 – Luminex Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ST Denis J Villere & Company Exits Position in Luminex
Analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:publ) to report $0.08 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. ERIC’s profit would be $264.41 million giving it 25.16 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 6.00 million shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:publ) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.
More important recent Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:publ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “XORTX Highlights New Research on Polycystic Kidney Disease Awareness Day – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com published article titled: “Pharma Stock Roundup: ABBV’s Rinvoq Gets FDA Nod, BAYRY to Sell Animal Health Unit – Nasdaq”, Globenewswire.com published: “Kinnevik proposes to distribute its entire Millicom shareholding to its shareholders and resolves to amend its shareholder remuneration policy – GlobeNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:publ) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Announcement from Systemair AB (publ) Annual General Meeting 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 30, 2019.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $26.61 billion. It operates through three divisions: Networks, Global Services, and Support Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Networks segment delivers products and solutions for mobile access, Internet protocol (IP) and transmission networks, core networks, and cloud.
