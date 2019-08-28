Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Reaches $7.68 After 4.00% Down Move; VERUS INTERNATIONAL (VRUS) Shorts Decreased By 8.64%

VERUS INTERNATIONAL INC (OTCMKTS:VRUS) had a decrease of 8.64% in short interest. VRUS’s SI was 327,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.64% from 358,900 shares previously. The stock increased 4.41% or $0.0009 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0213. About 1.08M shares traded. Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:publ) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.68. About 7.23 million shares traded or 17.60% up from the average. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:publ) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $25.40 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $7.37 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:publ worth $1.02 billion less.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $25.40 billion. It operates through three divisions: Networks, Global Services, and Support Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Networks segment delivers products and solutions for mobile access, Internet protocol (IP) and transmission networks, core networks, and cloud.

Analysts await Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:publ) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.12 per share. ERIC’s profit will be $264.58 million for 24.00 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.