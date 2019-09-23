Telefonaktiebolaget LM EricSon (publ) Analysts See $0.08 EPS; Biogen Idec Has 0.7 Sentiment

Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 280 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 398 cut down and sold equity positions in Biogen Idec Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 153.48 million shares, down from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Biogen Idec Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 14 to 10 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 82 Reduced: 316 Increased: 202 New Position: 78.

Analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM EricSon (NASDAQ:publ) to report $0.08 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. ERIC’s profit would be $264.41 million giving it 25.91 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Telefonaktiebolaget LM EricSon’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.29. About 5.96 million shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM EricSon (NASDAQ:publ) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $27.40 billion. It operates through three divisions: Networks, Global Services, and Support Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Networks segment delivers products and solutions for mobile access, Internet protocol (IP) and transmission networks, core networks, and cloud.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

The stock increased 1.35% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $238.79. About 3.81 million shares traded or 166.55% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 7.24 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Sarissa Capital Management Lp holds 18.75% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. for 643,000 shares. Krensavage Asset Management Llc owns 176,556 shares or 13.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sector Gamma As has 4.33% invested in the company for 115,126 shares. The California-based Saratoga Research & Investment Management has invested 3.53% in the stock. Waverton Investment Management Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 253,331 shares.

Biogen Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, makes, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and autoimmune diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $44.04 billion. The firm offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA to treat multiple sclerosis ; FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy. It has a 8.9 P/E ratio. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and other conditions; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and other potential anti-CD20 therapies.

