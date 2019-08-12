Teleflex (TFX) Stock Price Rose While Credit Agricole S A Has Trimmed Position; Texas Yale Capital Maintains Position in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 2,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 16,505 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, down from 19,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $371.68. About 54,840 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 07/05/2018 – Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – SEES AVERAGE ORGANIC CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 6% AND 7% FROM 2019 THROUGH 2021; 24/05/2018 – QT Vascular Enters Into Asset Purchase And Option Agreement With Teleflex; 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13%; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex to Book Pretax Restructuring Charges of $102M-$133M; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) at the European Association for Percutaneous Cardiovascular lnterventions Course (EuroPCR) 2018; 16/05/2018 – NeoTract to Unveil New Clinical Data on the UroLift® System at American Urological Association 2018 Meeting; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Baker Jejunostomy Tubes: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 655300160 655316 (b) 655500200; 09/03/2018 Teleflex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 8,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The institutional investor held 79,505 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 70,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.12. About 23,344 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Sees 12%-15% Per-Year Growth in LP Distributions Through at Least 202; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP NEP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 02/04/2018 – NextEra to Sell Six Generation Facilities in Ontario; 05/04/2018 – NEP: MEDIATEC BUYS ALL ASSETS IN MUSIKBYGGET AB IN ÅRE AS OF; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 02/04/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD SAYS PORTFOLIO INCLUDES 4 WIND AND 2 SOLAR PROJECTS WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 396 MEGAWATTS IN ONTARIO; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 16/04/2018 – NEP GROUP BUYS NZ LIVE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 3,564 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments, New York-based fund reported 259,811 shares. 250,438 are owned by Avalon Advisors Lc. Cohen And Steers Inc accumulated 119,095 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 11,158 shares. Raymond James Fin Services invested in 6,133 shares or 0% of the stock. Roosevelt Invest Gp Inc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% or 16,574 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp, a Florida-based fund reported 159,010 shares. 529,249 are held by Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Com. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 10,038 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 193 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Mariner Ltd invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Williams Jones Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 173,260 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61B and $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 102,432 shares to 9.55M shares, valued at $253.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TFX shares while 127 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.39 million shares or 10.12% less from 44.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank De owns 16,251 shares. Moreover, Loomis Sayles Communications LP has 0.04% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 61,562 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership stated it has 24,301 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Waddell & Reed invested in 730 shares. Eagle Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 8,579 shares. Parkside National Bank Trust owns 0% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 13 shares. First Mercantile Tru invested in 0.08% or 1,189 shares. Legal General Gp Public Limited reported 0.05% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Invesco holds 0.07% or 672,691 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.05% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Moody Bancshares Division holds 42 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Group owns 412,257 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 670 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 46,452 shares. Davenport And Com Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,710 shares.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Technipfmc Plc by 3.58M shares to 4.07M shares, valued at $95.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 66,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

