Teleflex (TFX) Shares Rose While Davis R M Has Lifted Holding; Passport Capital Increased Its Stake in Cameco (Call) (CCJ) as Share Price Declined

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 81,653 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.67M, up from 76,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $371.65. About 175,123 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – ON MAY 1, CO INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN INVOLVING RELOCATION OF CERTAIN MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS TO AN EXISTING LOWER-COST LOCATION; 09/03/2018 Teleflex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – NEW RESTRUCTURING PLAN TO FURTHER IMPROVE COMPANY COST STRUCTURE ANNOUNCED; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – SEES AVERAGE ORGANIC CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 6% AND 7% FROM 2019 THROUGH 2021; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Rectal Catheters; Product Code Equivalent Code 580114 580114 Product Usage: Recta; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Latex Rebreathing Bags: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 151174050 151174 (b) 153000005; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teleflex Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TFX); 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q Adj EPS $2.15; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q Rev $587.2M; 11/05/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated Hosts Analyst & Investor Day

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.61. About 2.52 million shares traded or 8.50% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84B and $2.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 19,879 shares to 413,152 shares, valued at $24.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 126,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 374,164 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $356,250 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TFX shares while 127 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.39 million shares or 10.12% less from 44.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 142,454 shares stake. Asset Management One Ltd owns 21,018 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Victory Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 675 shares. First Light Asset Limited Liability Co reported 777 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0.03% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability holds 3,508 shares. Garrison Bradford Assoc Inc has 1.08% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 4,200 shares. M&T Fincl Bank holds 10,714 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Co has 42,420 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. 700 were reported by Btc Capital Incorporated. Frontier Mngmt Co Limited Liability Co has invested 0.63% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,463 shares. Liberty Mutual Grp Incorporated Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc invested 0.05% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). National Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).