Teleflex (TFX) Shareholder Papp L Roy & Associates Has Increased Stake; Needham Investment Management Position In Kvh Inds (KVHI) Was Has Increased

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 41.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 1,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 5,135 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70M, up from 3,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $6.83 during the last trading session, reaching $330.95. About 220,942 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 25/04/2018 – 410 Medical Strengthens Board of Directors as Company Continues to Accelerate Commercialization of LifeFlow®; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Simplastic Suprapubic Puncture Instruments: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 650704100 5; 27/04/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 11, 2018; 16/05/2018 – TELEFLEX TO INTRODUCE TRAPLINER CATHETER IN EUROPE; 09/03/2018 Teleflex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – NEW RESTRUCTURING PLAN TO FURTHER IMPROVE COMPANY COST STRUCTURE ANNOUNCED; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q Adj EPS $2.15

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Kvh Inds Inc (KVHI) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.59% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.59M, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kvh Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.37M market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 29,721 shares traded. KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) has declined 17.89% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical KVHI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ KVH Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KVHI); 10/05/2018 – Mark Guthrie to Direct KVH Initiatives in Asia-Pacific Region; 01/05/2018 – KVH and VectorNav Collaborate to Offer Precision Inertial Navigation System; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 04/05/2018 – KVH INDUSTRIES INC SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $166.0 MLN TO $180.0 MLN; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees FY Rev $166M-$180M; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 10/05/2018 – KVH Industries Names Mark Guthrie as Vice President for Asia-Pacific Region; 04/05/2018 – KVH INDUSTRIES INC SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EPS $0.12 – $0.28

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $303.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 933,550 shares to 223,300 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 242,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 887,650 shares, and cut its stake in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 7 investors sold KVHI shares while 19 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 10.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 9.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thb Asset Management reported 204,355 shares. Oppenheimer stated it has 39,786 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 38,600 shares. Ameritas has 0% invested in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) for 1,491 shares. Old Dominion Management Inc invested in 116,172 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 0% invested in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) for 11,378 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 1,359 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) for 570 shares. 27,600 were accumulated by White Pine. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% stake. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 0% or 12,428 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% or 1.19 million shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua Bancorporation And Trust stated it has 0.03% in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Company reported 0.02% in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Portolan Cap Ltd accumulated 0.53% or 450,450 shares.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $637.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,380 shares to 16,684 shares, valued at $4.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

