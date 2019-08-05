Teleflex (TFX) Shareholder Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Trimmed Holding by $3.07 Million as Stock Rose; Amphenol Com Cl A (APH) Holder Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Upped Holding by $377,328 as Share Price Declined

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc sold 10,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 79,907 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.15M, down from 90,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $361.35. About 427,672 shares traded or 75.81% up from the average. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX SAYS REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX – SEES CO INCURRING PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING & RESTRUCTURING RELATED CHARGES IN CONNECTION WITH MAY 1 RESTRUCTURING PLAN OF $102 MLN TO $133 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Teleflex at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teleflex Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TFX); 16/05/2018 – NeoTract to Unveil New Clinical Data on the UroLift® System at American Urological Association 2018 Meeting; 09/03/2018 Teleflex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical- Teleflex MEDICAL WECK Visistat 35. Used for the external skin closure of lacerations; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13%; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – ON MAY 1, CO INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN INVOLVING OUTSOURCING OF CERTAIN DISTRIBUTION OPERATIONS AND RELATED WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR GAAP REVENUE GROWTH FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN 14% AND 15% TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN 15% AND 16%

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp Com Cl A (APH) by 20.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 4,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 26,752 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 22,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $89.09. About 2.02 million shares traded or 30.80% up from the average. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Bd of Directors of Amphenol Corp; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance; 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amphenol Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APH); 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Raises Dividend to 23c Vs. 19c; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 116,618 shares. Moreover, Regions has 0.08% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0.1% or 401,294 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP has 116,255 shares. 3,400 were reported by Park Oh. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 24,668 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Foundry Prtn Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% stake. Shelton Capital Management accumulated 224 shares. Btim holds 0.03% or 25,650 shares in its portfolio. Aureus Asset Mgmt holds 2,847 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma reported 49,640 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp accumulated 746,249 shares. Sageworth Tru has invested 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). North Point Portfolio Managers Corporation Oh invested in 3.85% or 214,737 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $356,250 activity.