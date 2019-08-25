Teleflex (TFX) Shareholder Mason Street Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position; Constellium Nv (CSTM) Market Valuation Rose While Overbrook Management Lifted by $350,231 Its Position

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 50,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 347,366 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 297,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $11.12. About 531,189 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 72.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 17,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 6,565 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 24,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $8.22 during the last trading session, reaching $357.94. About 214,304 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 24/05/2018 – QT Vascular Enters Into Asset Purchase And Option Agreement With Teleflex; 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR GAAP REVENUE GROWTH FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN 14% AND 15% TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN 15% AND 16%; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q Rev $587.2M; 18/05/2018 – NeoTract Announces American Urological Association (AUA) Recommendation of UroLift® System as a Standard of Care Option for the Treatment of Enlarged Prostate; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – SEES AVERAGE ORGANIC CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 6% AND 7% FROM 2019 THROUGH 2021; 16/05/2018 – TELEFLEX TO INTRODUCE TRAPLINER CATHETER IN EUROPE; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX – SEES CO INCURRING PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING & RESTRUCTURING RELATED CHARGES IN CONNECTION WITH MAY 1 RESTRUCTURING PLAN OF $102 MLN TO $133 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q EPS $1.18

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $356,250 activity.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) by 187,600 shares to 589,000 shares, valued at $25.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingevity Corp by 9,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,132 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).