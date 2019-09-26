Teleflex (TFX) Shareholder Mar Vista Investment Partners Has Upped Holding by $810,288; As Carbonite (CARB) Stock Price Declined, Indaba Capital Management LP Cut by $5.14 Million Its Holding

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Carbonite Inc (CARB) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 197,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The hedge fund held 878,366 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.87 million, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Carbonite Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $15.13. About 84,060 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj EPS 34c-Adj EPS 38c; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Charitable Fund Awards Grants to Six STEM Organizations; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.59; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.49, REV VIEW $307.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Carbonite Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CARB); 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP REVENUE $296.9 – $306.9 MLN; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE $302.5 – $312.5 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Rev $75.8M-$77.8M; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Rev $296.9M-$306.9M

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 2,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 380,109 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.87 million, up from 377,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $338.97. About 52,838 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – ON MAY 1, CO INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN INVOLVING RELOCATION OF CERTAIN MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS TO AN EXISTING LOWER-COST LOCATION; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX – SEES CO INCURRING PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING & RESTRUCTURING RELATED CHARGES IN CONNECTION WITH MAY 1 RESTRUCTURING PLAN OF $102 MLN TO $133 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teleflex Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TFX); 24/05/2018 – QT Vascular Enters Into Asset Purchase And Option Agreement With Teleflex; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Simplastic Suprapubic Puncture Instruments: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 650704100 5; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13%; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q Rev $587.2M; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $9.70-Adj EPS $9.90

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77 million and $517.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 293,000 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $24.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Industrial Logistics Pptys T by 641,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Analysts await Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CARB’s profit will be $12.14 million for 10.81 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Carbonite, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold CARB shares while 39 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 33.25 million shares or 6.43% more from 31.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cannell Ltd Liability Company holds 1.68% or 227,390 shares. Nordea Invest owns 170,403 shares. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Rk Mngmt Llc stated it has 2.45% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Campbell And Com Adviser Lc holds 0.25% or 20,825 shares. Penn Cap Management holds 0.83% or 321,960 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Co reported 186,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 51,055 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 1.22 million shares stake. Ohio-based Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Sg Americas stated it has 0.02% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 10,095 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 297,812 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $3.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 16,379 shares to 250,587 shares, valued at $121.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 586,363 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).