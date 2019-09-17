Teleflex (TFX) Share Price Rose While Frontier Capital Management Co Has Raised by $14.65 Million Its Stake; Shareholder Westwood Management Increased Aptargroup (ATR) Stake

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 44,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 336,089 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.30M, up from 291,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Teleflex Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $9.62 during the last trading session, reaching $338.75. About 236,472 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.83, REV VIEW $2.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 16/05/2018 – TELEFLEX TO INTRODUCE TRAPLINER CATHETER IN EUROPE; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – NEW RESTRUCTURING PLAN TO FURTHER IMPROVE COMPANY COST STRUCTURE ANNOUNCED; 11/05/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated Hosts Analyst & Investor Day; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N -ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, CO REAFFIRMED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.66, REV VIEW $2.45 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump; 18/05/2018 – NeoTract Announces American Urological Association (AUA) Recommendation of UroLift® System as a Standard of Care Option for th; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – ON MAY 1, CO INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN INVOLVING OUTSOURCING OF CERTAIN DISTRIBUTION OPERATIONS AND RELATED WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Aptargroup Inc. (ATR) by 236.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 24,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 35,360 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40 million, up from 10,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $116.82. About 115,508 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas; 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Aptar Food + Beverage and Cheer Pack North America Partner to Launch a Premade No-Spill Spouted Pouch Solution; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR); 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold ATR shares while 97 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 55.91 million shares or 0.40% more from 55.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mai Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 2,194 shares. Northern Corporation has invested 0.02% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Aqr Capital Ltd Liability holds 0% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) or 25,767 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 0.15% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) or 2,731 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd reported 4,265 shares. 15,456 were reported by Lowe Brockenbrough And Co. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 3,982 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 68,646 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Panagora Asset Inc has 0.02% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 30,925 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 87,207 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 2,227 shares. Lpl Ltd Company reported 4,062 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Inc has invested 0% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). The Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.04% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Signaturefd Llc reported 204 shares stake.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $779.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2,334 shares to 182,466 shares, valued at $37.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold TFX shares while 124 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 39.95 million shares or 1.08% less from 40.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% stake. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.14% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Sit Inv Assoc holds 0.01% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) or 534 shares. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Utah Retirement holds 0.06% or 8,686 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc has invested 0.03% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Cibc Markets, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,238 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) invested in 4 shares. Gideon Capital Advisors Incorporated owns 2,572 shares. United Service Automobile Association holds 15,047 shares. Laurion Capital Management LP invested in 0.01% or 4,400 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 8,284 shares. Duncker Streett reported 2,200 shares stake. 1832 Asset Lp owns 824 shares.