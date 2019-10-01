Teleflex (TFX) Share Price Rose While Chase Investment Counsel Decreased Its Holding by $370,720; As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Share Value Rose, Farallon Capital Management Boosted Its Position by $87.61 Million

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 9.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 1,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 10,125 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35M, down from 11,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $339.75. About 269,755 shares traded or 9.63% up from the average. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Teleflex Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TFX); 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 11, 2018; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Baker Jejunostomy Tubes: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 655300160 655316 (b) 655500200; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q Adj EPS $2.15; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – LOWERED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP DILUTED EPS FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN $7.10 AND $7.20 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $5.45 AND $5.55; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR GAAP REVENUE GROWTH FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN 14% AND 15% TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN 15% AND 16%; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – ON MAY 1, CO INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN INVOLVING RELOCATION OF CERTAIN MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS TO AN EXISTING LOWER-COST LOCATION; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Latex Rebreathing Bags: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 151174050 151174 (b) 153000005; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $9.70-Adj EPS $9.90

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 33.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 718,125 shares as the company's stock rose 15.65% . The hedge fund held 2.84M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $348.74M, up from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $132.76. About 3.01 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500.

Analysts await Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. TFX’s profit will be $127.61M for 30.77 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual earnings per share reported by Teleflex Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.76% EPS growth.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $196.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 13,860 shares to 14,596 shares, valued at $5.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold TFX shares while 124 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 39.95 million shares or 1.08% less from 40.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chatham Capital stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 206,428 are held by Parametric Lc. Marsico Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.28% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 66,604 shares. Rowland Invest Counsel Adv accumulated 9,631 shares. Ls Investment Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Westpac Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) holds 0% or 4 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Cibc holds 1,238 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust accumulated 32,672 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, a Germany-based fund reported 1,880 shares. Telemus Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 692 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 100,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $91.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 70,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 840,786 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).