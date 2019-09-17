Teleflex (TFX) Reaches $340.22 After 4.00% Up Move; Analog Devices (ADI)’s Sentiment Is 1.06

Analog Devices Inc (ADI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 303 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 286 reduced and sold positions in Analog Devices Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 315.71 million shares, down from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Analog Devices Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 18 to 13 for a decrease of 5. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 240 Increased: 230 New Position: 73.

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits , algorithms, software, and subsystems. The company has market cap of $42.74 billion. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure. It has a 29.37 P/E ratio. The firm also provides MEMS technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes to sense rotation, and inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.68 million for 23.71 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Central Securities Corp holds 7.74% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. for 450,000 shares. Timucuan Asset Management Inc Fl owns 1.01 million shares or 6.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cantillon Capital Management Llc has 5.81% invested in the company for 5.09 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Fl Investment Management Co has invested 4.83% in the stock. Professional Advisory Services Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 184,490 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold Teleflex Incorporated shares while 124 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 39.95 million shares or 1.08% less from 40.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Fin Advisers Limited Liability accumulated 3,359 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 0.02% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 3,403 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The holds 0.03% or 6,475 shares. 10,000 are held by Drexel Morgan &. Silvercrest Asset Grp Inc Ltd Liability accumulated 2,552 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aqr Mngmt Llc invested in 0% or 7,751 shares. Parkside Comml Bank And Trust invested 0% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Next Finance Gru Inc has 274 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 756,383 shares. Quantitative Investment Llc holds 0.23% or 17,789 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Retail Bank owns 0% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 169 shares. Fairview Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.78% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Virtu Fincl Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.01% or 71,757 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 73,308 shares.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, makes, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.73 billion. It offers vascular access products consisting of Arrow branded catheters and related devices for critical care therapies, including the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and withdrawal of blood samples; interventional access products that are used in dialysis, oncology, and critical care therapies; and anesthesia products, such as airway management products under the LMA and Rusch brands, and pain management products under the Arrow brand. It has a 58.73 P/E ratio. The firm also provides surgical products, such as ligating clips and fascial closure systems; bladeless access ports, sutures, and other surgical instruments; and single-use and reusable products for surgical procedures under the Deknatel, Pilling, Kmedic, Hem-o-lok, and Weck brands.

Among 8 analysts covering Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Teleflex Inc has $42000 highest and $309 lowest target. $373.50’s average target is 9.78% above currents $340.22 stock price. Teleflex Inc had 16 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TFX in report on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. Needham maintained the shares of TFX in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by Leerink Swann. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, March 27 with “Strong Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Needham on Wednesday, April 24 to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TFX in report on Friday, August 2 with “Overweight” rating.