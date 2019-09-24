Teleflex (TFX) Position Maintained by Papp L Roy & Associates; Northern Trust (NTRS) Shareholder Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Increased Its Stake

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 6,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 480,811 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.27M, up from 474,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Northern Trust Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $94.62. About 733,499 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 20/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Foundation & Institutional Advisors Practice Strengthens Team in Southeast; 19/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Susan Snyder Elected to ACTEC Board and Executive Committee; 18/04/2018 – Growth is looking good now, but it won’t be enough to save the U.S. from its out-of-control budget deficit, warns Carl Tannenbaum, chief economist at Northern Trust; 19/03/2018 – NTRS, PWC ENHANCEMENT ALLOWS LIFECYCLE AUDIT VIA BLOCKCHAIN; 09/05/2018 – Northern Trust Corporation Buys New 1.2% Position in Aptiv; 08/05/2018 – Chmn Waddell Gifts 242 Of Northern Trust Corp; 12/04/2018 – MOVES- Northern Trust, Cavendish, Exotix Capital; 21/03/2018 – Northern Trust Raises Prime Rate; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Northern Trust; 27/03/2018 – Northern Trust Asset Management Expands Relationship with Minority-Owned Brokers

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 41.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 1,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 5,135 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70M, up from 3,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $347.76. About 310,418 shares traded or 18.82% up from the average. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 27/04/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 11, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex to Book Pretax Restructuring Charges of $102M-$133M; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.83, REV VIEW $2.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Teleflex at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN $9.55 AND $9.75 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $9.70 AND $9.90; 25/04/2018 – 410 Medical Strengthens Board of Directors as Company Continues to Accelerate Commercialization of LifeFlow®; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR GAAP REVENUE GROWTH FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN 14% AND 15% TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN 15% AND 16%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teleflex Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TFX); 09/03/2018 Teleflex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $637.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Umb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 16,669 shares to 6,339 shares, valued at $417,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

