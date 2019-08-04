Teleflex (TFX) Market Value Rose While Creative Planning Has Trimmed Stake by $506,454; Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Trimmed Duke Realty (DRE) Position as Valuation Rose

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 41.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 1,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 2,396 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $724,000, down from 4,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $361.35. About 417,660 shares traded or 71.69% up from the average. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teleflex Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TFX); 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.83, REV VIEW $2.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – NeoTract Announces American Urological Association (AUA) Recommendation of UroLift® System as a Standard of Care Option for the Treatment of Enlarged Prostate; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – SEES AVERAGE ORGANIC CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 6% AND 7% FROM 2019 THROUGH 2021; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) at the European Association for Percutaneous Cardiovascular lnterventions Course (EuroPCR) 2018; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q Rev $587.2M; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR GAAP REVENUE GROWTH FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN 14% AND 15% TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN 15% AND 16%; 09/03/2018 Teleflex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 50.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 76,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The hedge fund held 73,621 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, down from 149,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $32.89. About 1.71M shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TFX shares while 127 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.39 million shares or 10.12% less from 44.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bankshares, a Ohio-based fund reported 426 shares. State Street Corp reported 1.90M shares. Ranger Invest Management Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Roosevelt Invest Grp Inc holds 0.06% or 1,554 shares. Stifel holds 180,137 shares. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Commercial Bank Of America De owns 0.02% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 366,917 shares. Uss Ltd holds 1.49% or 437,190 shares in its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 2,552 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd accumulated 2,906 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Williams Jones Assoc holds 0.01% or 1,236 shares. Moreover, First Republic Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 3,566 shares. 15,557 are held by Rmb Capital Ltd Liability. Fayerweather Charles reported 990 shares.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $27.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 1.05 million shares to 13.53M shares, valued at $135.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 38,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $356,250 activity.

More notable recent Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) news were published by: Prweb.com which released: “NeoTract Designates Dr. Samuel Dakil as UroLift® Center of Excellence – PR Web” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What We Think Of Teleflex Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:TFX) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned About Teleflex Incorporated’s (NYSE:TFX) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Teleflex Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Prweb.com‘s news article titled: “NeoTract Designates Dr. James Tycast as UroLift® Center of Excellence – PR Web” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Share Price Is Up 81% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Duke Realty: Outlook Remains Favorable In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on December 24, 2018. More interesting news about Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Duke Realty Corp (DRE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) Announces the Income Tax Characteristics of its 2018 Common Share Dividends NYSE:DRE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 22, 2019.