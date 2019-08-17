Teleflex (TFX) Holder Proshare Advisors Increased Stake; Ensemble Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Paychex (PAYX) Stake by $5.13 Million

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 64,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 586,463 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.03M, down from 650,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $81.47. About 1.42M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%; 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Rev $866.5M; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 63.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 2,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 7,194 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, up from 4,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $369.81. About 141,575 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N -ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, CO REAFFIRMED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q Rev $587.2M; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 18/05/2018 – Teleflex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX – SEES CO INCURRING PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING & RESTRUCTURING RELATED CHARGES IN CONNECTION WITH MAY 1 RESTRUCTURING PLAN OF $102 MLN TO $133 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) at the European Association for Percutaneous Cardiovascular lnterventions Course (EuroPCR) 2018; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 24/05/2018 – QT Vascular Enters Into Asset Purchase And Option Agreement With Teleflex; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.52 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11M and $678.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,886 shares to 126,543 shares, valued at $45.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferrari N V by 20,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 429,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,690 shares to 338,847 shares, valued at $603.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,621 shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $356,250 activity.