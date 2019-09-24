Teleflex (TFX) Holder Mar Vista Investment Partners Lifted Its Position by $810,288; Cannell Peter B & Company Has Boosted Position in United Technologies (UTX) by $1.03 Million as Stock Declined

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 17.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 7,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 53,337 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.94M, up from 45,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $135.49. About 1.08M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 31/05/2018 – Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and USO of Indiana Honor Local Military at Third Annual Event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 2,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 380,109 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.87 million, up from 377,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $344.92. About 67,974 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 30/05/2018 – Teleflex at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teleflex Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TFX); 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – SEES AVERAGE ORGANIC CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 6% AND 7% FROM 2019 THROUGH 2021; 18/05/2018 – NeoTract Announces American Urological Association (AUA) Recommendation of UroLift® System as a Standard of Care Option for th; 07/05/2018 – Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX SAYS REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Cuts FY18 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.55; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex to Book Pretax Restructuring Charges of $102M-$133M; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – ON MAY 1, CO INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN INVOLVING RELOCATION OF CERTAIN MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS TO AN EXISTING LOWER-COST LOCATION

More notable recent Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Teleflex Announces Urology Times Article Highlighting the UroLift System as Providing a Superior Patient Experience for Treating Enlarged Prostate – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Teleflex Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:TFX – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Teleflex to Showcase its Peripheral Intervention Product Portfolio Highlighting the Arrow® OnControl® Powered Bone Access System and the MANTAâ„¢ Vascular Closure Device at the Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiological Society of Europe (CIRSE) 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What We Think Of Teleflex Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:TFX) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

