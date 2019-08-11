Teleflex Incorporated (TFX)’s Financial Results Comparing With West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Since Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teleflex Incorporated 305 6.81 N/A 3.91 86.82 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 116 6.01 N/A 2.87 47.91

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Teleflex Incorporated and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Teleflex Incorporated. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Teleflex Incorporated is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teleflex Incorporated 0.00% 7.4% 3% West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 11.2%

Risk & Volatility

Teleflex Incorporated has a 1.01 beta, while its volatility is 1.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Teleflex Incorporated are 2.3 and 1.4. Competitively, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has 2.9 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teleflex Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Teleflex Incorporated and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teleflex Incorporated 0 1 7 2.88 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -3.03% for Teleflex Incorporated with average target price of $360.38.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Teleflex Incorporated and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 93.8%. Insiders held 0.3% of Teleflex Incorporated shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teleflex Incorporated -1.83% 1.15% 21.07% 24.61% 25.47% 31.44% West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 12.27% 10.05% 13.83% 29.61% 25.92% 40.03%

For the past year Teleflex Incorporated was less bullish than West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Teleflex Incorporated beats West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products consisting of Arrow branded catheters and related devices for critical care therapies, including the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and withdrawal of blood samples; interventional access products that are used in dialysis, oncology, and critical care therapies; and anesthesia products, such as airway management products under the LMA and Rusch brands, and pain management products under the Arrow brand. The company also provides surgical products, such as ligating clips and fascial closure systems; bladeless access ports, sutures, and other surgical instruments; and single-use and reusable products for surgical procedures under the Deknatel, Pilling, Kmedic, Hem-o-lok, and Weck brands. In addition, it offers medical devices for use in critical care, surgical, and cardiac care applications; and respiratory care products, such as oxygen therapy, aerosol therapy, spirometry, and ventilation management products under the Hudson RCI brand. Further, the company provides cardiac care products comprising diagnostic catheters; specialized catheters; therapeutic delivery catheters; sheaths for femoral and trans-radial aortic access, and intra-aortic balloons; and capital equipment, such as intra-aortic balloon pumps under the Arrow brand. Additionally, it provides catheters, urine collectors, catheterization accessories, and products for operative endourology under the Rusch brand name; micro-laparoscopic instrumentation products; and original equipment manufacturing services. The company offers its products to hospitals and healthcare providers through its direct sales force and distributors. Teleflex Incorporated was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and sells packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; and syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies. It also provides drug containment solutions, including CZ vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection systems, as well as specialized testing services for drug packaging, devices, and administration systems. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. Its Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of components and devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. This segment serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. The company distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, as well as contract sales agents and regional distributors. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.