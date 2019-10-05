Teleflex Incorporated (TFX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) and Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teleflex Incorporated 349 2.28 46.08M 3.91 86.82 Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 49 3.52 18.43M 0.42 137.80

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Teleflex Incorporated and Tactile Systems Technology Inc. Tactile Systems Technology Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Teleflex Incorporated. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Teleflex Incorporated’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Tactile Systems Technology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teleflex Incorporated 13,213,661.00% 7.4% 3% Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 37,937,422.81% 9.5% 7.8%

Liquidity

Teleflex Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tactile Systems Technology Inc. are 5 and 4.3 respectively. Tactile Systems Technology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Teleflex Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Teleflex Incorporated and Tactile Systems Technology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teleflex Incorporated 0 1 6 2.86 Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$376.86 is Teleflex Incorporated’s average price target while its potential upside is 14.17%. Tactile Systems Technology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $62 average price target and a 45.06% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Tactile Systems Technology Inc. looks more robust than Teleflex Incorporated as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Teleflex Incorporated and Tactile Systems Technology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 0%. 0.3% are Teleflex Incorporated’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teleflex Incorporated -1.83% 1.15% 21.07% 24.61% 25.47% 31.44% Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 6.37% 0.86% 15.71% -12.94% 20.34% 26.76%

For the past year Teleflex Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than Tactile Systems Technology Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 15 factors Tactile Systems Technology Inc. beats Teleflex Incorporated.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products consisting of Arrow branded catheters and related devices for critical care therapies, including the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and withdrawal of blood samples; interventional access products that are used in dialysis, oncology, and critical care therapies; and anesthesia products, such as airway management products under the LMA and Rusch brands, and pain management products under the Arrow brand. The company also provides surgical products, such as ligating clips and fascial closure systems; bladeless access ports, sutures, and other surgical instruments; and single-use and reusable products for surgical procedures under the Deknatel, Pilling, Kmedic, Hem-o-lok, and Weck brands. In addition, it offers medical devices for use in critical care, surgical, and cardiac care applications; and respiratory care products, such as oxygen therapy, aerosol therapy, spirometry, and ventilation management products under the Hudson RCI brand. Further, the company provides cardiac care products comprising diagnostic catheters; specialized catheters; therapeutic delivery catheters; sheaths for femoral and trans-radial aortic access, and intra-aortic balloons; and capital equipment, such as intra-aortic balloon pumps under the Arrow brand. Additionally, it provides catheters, urine collectors, catheterization accessories, and products for operative endourology under the Rusch brand name; micro-laparoscopic instrumentation products; and original equipment manufacturing services. The company offers its products to hospitals and healthcare providers through its direct sales force and distributors. Teleflex Incorporated was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. It offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients; and EntrÃ© System, a basic pneumatic compression device used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, including lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.