Teleflex Incorporated (TFX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) and Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teleflex Incorporated 297 6.47 N/A 3.91 75.54 Retractable Technologies Inc. 1 0.71 N/A -0.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see Teleflex Incorporated and Retractable Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teleflex Incorporated 0.00% 7.4% 3% Retractable Technologies Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -5.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.97 beta means Teleflex Incorporated’s volatility is 3.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Retractable Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 0.45 beta which makes it 55.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Teleflex Incorporated is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Retractable Technologies Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Retractable Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Teleflex Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Teleflex Incorporated and Retractable Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teleflex Incorporated 0 1 6 2.86 Retractable Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Teleflex Incorporated’s downside potential currently stands at -4.37% and an $332 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.6% of Teleflex Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 11.3% of Retractable Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of Teleflex Incorporated shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 43.3% of Retractable Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teleflex Incorporated -0.25% -2.36% 4.98% 11.18% 11.43% 14.36% Retractable Technologies Inc. -11.12% -3.52% -8.24% -3.67% -24.58% 13.34%

For the past year Teleflex Incorporated was more bullish than Retractable Technologies Inc.

Summary

Teleflex Incorporated beats on 8 of the 9 factors Retractable Technologies Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products consisting of Arrow branded catheters and related devices for critical care therapies, including the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and withdrawal of blood samples; interventional access products that are used in dialysis, oncology, and critical care therapies; and anesthesia products, such as airway management products under the LMA and Rusch brands, and pain management products under the Arrow brand. The company also provides surgical products, such as ligating clips and fascial closure systems; bladeless access ports, sutures, and other surgical instruments; and single-use and reusable products for surgical procedures under the Deknatel, Pilling, Kmedic, Hem-o-lok, and Weck brands. In addition, it offers medical devices for use in critical care, surgical, and cardiac care applications; and respiratory care products, such as oxygen therapy, aerosol therapy, spirometry, and ventilation management products under the Hudson RCI brand. Further, the company provides cardiac care products comprising diagnostic catheters; specialized catheters; therapeutic delivery catheters; sheaths for femoral and trans-radial aortic access, and intra-aortic balloons; and capital equipment, such as intra-aortic balloon pumps under the Arrow brand. Additionally, it provides catheters, urine collectors, catheterization accessories, and products for operative endourology under the Rusch brand name; micro-laparoscopic instrumentation products; and original equipment manufacturing services. The company offers its products to hospitals and healthcare providers through its direct sales force and distributors. Teleflex Incorporated was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. Its principal products comprise VanishPoint 0.5mL insulin syringes; 1mL tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; 0.5mL, 1mL, 2mL, 3mL, 5mL, and 10mL syringes; EasyPoint needles; VanishPoint blood collection tube holders; VanishPoint IV safety catheters; small diameter tube adapters; allergy trays; Patient Safe syringes; Patient Safe Luer caps; and VanishPoint blood collection sets, as well as VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company is also developing retractable needles and syringes, glass syringes, dental syringes, IV catheter introducers, and blood collection sets. It serves healthcare providers, such as acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctorsÂ’ offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, long-term care facilities, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.