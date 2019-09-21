Teleflex Incorporated (TFX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) and Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Instruments & Supplies. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teleflex Incorporated 321 6.31 N/A 3.91 86.82 Atrion Corporation 831 9.55 N/A 18.93 40.64

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Teleflex Incorporated and Atrion Corporation. Atrion Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Teleflex Incorporated. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Teleflex Incorporated is currently more expensive than Atrion Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Teleflex Incorporated and Atrion Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teleflex Incorporated 0.00% 7.4% 3% Atrion Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 15.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.01 beta indicates that Teleflex Incorporated is 1.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Atrion Corporation has a 0.25 beta and it is 75.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Teleflex Incorporated are 2.3 and 1.4. Competitively, Atrion Corporation has 11.3 and 8.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Atrion Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teleflex Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Teleflex Incorporated and Atrion Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teleflex Incorporated 0 1 7 2.88 Atrion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Teleflex Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 8.64% and an $373.5 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Teleflex Incorporated and Atrion Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 65%. About 0.3% of Teleflex Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Atrion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teleflex Incorporated -1.83% 1.15% 21.07% 24.61% 25.47% 31.44% Atrion Corporation 1.5% -8.39% -11.86% 0.55% 20.46% 3.83%

For the past year Teleflex Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than Atrion Corporation.

Summary

Atrion Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors Teleflex Incorporated.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products consisting of Arrow branded catheters and related devices for critical care therapies, including the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and withdrawal of blood samples; interventional access products that are used in dialysis, oncology, and critical care therapies; and anesthesia products, such as airway management products under the LMA and Rusch brands, and pain management products under the Arrow brand. The company also provides surgical products, such as ligating clips and fascial closure systems; bladeless access ports, sutures, and other surgical instruments; and single-use and reusable products for surgical procedures under the Deknatel, Pilling, Kmedic, Hem-o-lok, and Weck brands. In addition, it offers medical devices for use in critical care, surgical, and cardiac care applications; and respiratory care products, such as oxygen therapy, aerosol therapy, spirometry, and ventilation management products under the Hudson RCI brand. Further, the company provides cardiac care products comprising diagnostic catheters; specialized catheters; therapeutic delivery catheters; sheaths for femoral and trans-radial aortic access, and intra-aortic balloons; and capital equipment, such as intra-aortic balloon pumps under the Arrow brand. Additionally, it provides catheters, urine collectors, catheterization accessories, and products for operative endourology under the Rusch brand name; micro-laparoscopic instrumentation products; and original equipment manufacturing services. The company offers its products to hospitals and healthcare providers through its direct sales force and distributors. Teleflex Incorporated was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells fluid delivery devices, and ophthalmic and cardiovascular products worldwide. The companyÂ’s fluid delivery products include valves that promote infection control and needle safety, as well as for use in intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the fields of anesthesia and oncology. Its cardiovascular products comprise MPS2 myocardial protection system that delivers fluids and medications, and mixes drugs, as well as controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products that are used in heart bypass surgery. The companyÂ’s ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. It also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measures the activated clotting time of blood; and a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, the company produces pressure relief valves and inflation systems, principally for use in aviation and marine industries; components used in survival products, such as life vests, life rafts, escape slides, inflatable boats, and other inflatable structures; and one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics and munitions during transportation, as well as pressure relief valves for use in other medical and non-medical applications. Atrion Corporation sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers, as well as other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.