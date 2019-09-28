Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) and Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Comparing side by side

Both Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) and Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teleflex Incorporated 353 2.34 46.08M 3.91 86.82 Sientra Inc. 7 -0.12 37.99M -3.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Teleflex Incorporated and Sientra Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) and Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teleflex Incorporated 13,038,680.29% 7.4% 3% Sientra Inc. 556,222,547.58% -119.6% -50.4%

Risk & Volatility

Teleflex Incorporated has a 1.01 beta, while its volatility is 1.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Sientra Inc. has beta of 0.28 which is 72.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Teleflex Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Sientra Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Teleflex Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sientra Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Teleflex Incorporated and Sientra Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teleflex Incorporated 0 1 6 2.86 Sientra Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Teleflex Incorporated is $376.86, with potential upside of 12.29%. Competitively Sientra Inc. has a consensus target price of $10.5, with potential upside of 60.31%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Sientra Inc. is looking more favorable than Teleflex Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Teleflex Incorporated and Sientra Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.4% and 54.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Teleflex Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Sientra Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teleflex Incorporated -1.83% 1.15% 21.07% 24.61% 25.47% 31.44% Sientra Inc. 6.09% -0.97% -27.55% -44.65% -68.15% -52.01%

For the past year Teleflex Incorporated had bullish trend while Sientra Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Teleflex Incorporated beats Sientra Inc. on 9 of the 13 factors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products consisting of Arrow branded catheters and related devices for critical care therapies, including the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and withdrawal of blood samples; interventional access products that are used in dialysis, oncology, and critical care therapies; and anesthesia products, such as airway management products under the LMA and Rusch brands, and pain management products under the Arrow brand. The company also provides surgical products, such as ligating clips and fascial closure systems; bladeless access ports, sutures, and other surgical instruments; and single-use and reusable products for surgical procedures under the Deknatel, Pilling, Kmedic, Hem-o-lok, and Weck brands. In addition, it offers medical devices for use in critical care, surgical, and cardiac care applications; and respiratory care products, such as oxygen therapy, aerosol therapy, spirometry, and ventilation management products under the Hudson RCI brand. Further, the company provides cardiac care products comprising diagnostic catheters; specialized catheters; therapeutic delivery catheters; sheaths for femoral and trans-radial aortic access, and intra-aortic balloons; and capital equipment, such as intra-aortic balloon pumps under the Arrow brand. Additionally, it provides catheters, urine collectors, catheterization accessories, and products for operative endourology under the Rusch brand name; micro-laparoscopic instrumentation products; and original equipment manufacturing services. The company offers its products to hospitals and healthcare providers through its direct sales force and distributors. Teleflex Incorporated was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; and breast tissue expanders. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; scar management products under the bioCorneum and Silishield brand names; saline-filled breast implant sizers to identify the correct style and size of implants; and non-breast tissue expanders for expanding tissue and skin surface area for burn care and other reconstructive use. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.