Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) and Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Comparison side by side

As Medical Instruments & Supplies businesses, Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) and Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teleflex Incorporated 287 6.28 N/A 3.91 75.54 Sensus Healthcare Inc. 7 3.56 N/A -0.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Teleflex Incorporated and Sensus Healthcare Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Teleflex Incorporated and Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teleflex Incorporated 0.00% 7.4% 3% Sensus Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -13.6% -9.5%

Liquidity

2.3 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Teleflex Incorporated. Its rival Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 5 respectively. Sensus Healthcare Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Teleflex Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Teleflex Incorporated and Sensus Healthcare Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teleflex Incorporated 0 1 6 2.86 Sensus Healthcare Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Teleflex Incorporated has an average price target of $327.71, and a -1.68% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.6% of Teleflex Incorporated shares and 10.1% of Sensus Healthcare Inc. shares. 0.3% are Teleflex Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% are Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teleflex Incorporated -0.25% -2.36% 4.98% 11.18% 11.43% 14.36% Sensus Healthcare Inc. -14.08% -15.68% -30.65% -17.85% -21.65% -26.72%

For the past year Teleflex Incorporated has 14.36% stronger performance while Sensus Healthcare Inc. has -26.72% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Teleflex Incorporated beats Sensus Healthcare Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products consisting of Arrow branded catheters and related devices for critical care therapies, including the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and withdrawal of blood samples; interventional access products that are used in dialysis, oncology, and critical care therapies; and anesthesia products, such as airway management products under the LMA and Rusch brands, and pain management products under the Arrow brand. The company also provides surgical products, such as ligating clips and fascial closure systems; bladeless access ports, sutures, and other surgical instruments; and single-use and reusable products for surgical procedures under the Deknatel, Pilling, Kmedic, Hem-o-lok, and Weck brands. In addition, it offers medical devices for use in critical care, surgical, and cardiac care applications; and respiratory care products, such as oxygen therapy, aerosol therapy, spirometry, and ventilation management products under the Hudson RCI brand. Further, the company provides cardiac care products comprising diagnostic catheters; specialized catheters; therapeutic delivery catheters; sheaths for femoral and trans-radial aortic access, and intra-aortic balloons; and capital equipment, such as intra-aortic balloon pumps under the Arrow brand. Additionally, it provides catheters, urine collectors, catheterization accessories, and products for operative endourology under the Rusch brand name; micro-laparoscopic instrumentation products; and original equipment manufacturing services. The company offers its products to hospitals and healthcare providers through its direct sales force and distributors. Teleflex Incorporated was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameter. The company also provides Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their SRT-100 and SRT-100 Vision systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.