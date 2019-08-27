Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) and Pro-Dex Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Comparison side by side

Both Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) and Pro-Dex Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teleflex Incorporated 313 6.60 N/A 3.91 86.82 Pro-Dex Inc. 14 2.17 N/A 0.84 16.91

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Teleflex Incorporated and Pro-Dex Inc. Pro-Dex Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Teleflex Incorporated. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Teleflex Incorporated is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Teleflex Incorporated and Pro-Dex Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teleflex Incorporated 0.00% 7.4% 3% Pro-Dex Inc. 0.00% 19.7% 14.5%

Volatility and Risk

Teleflex Incorporated is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.01 beta. Pro-Dex Inc. on the other hand, has 1.42 beta which makes it 42.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Teleflex Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Pro-Dex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 4.6 Quick Ratio. Pro-Dex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teleflex Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Teleflex Incorporated and Pro-Dex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teleflex Incorporated 0 1 6 2.86 Pro-Dex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Teleflex Incorporated has a 2.44% upside potential and an average price target of $369.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Teleflex Incorporated and Pro-Dex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.4% and 24.5% respectively. 0.3% are Teleflex Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Pro-Dex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teleflex Incorporated -1.83% 1.15% 21.07% 24.61% 25.47% 31.44% Pro-Dex Inc. 0.85% 7% -12% -0.84% 124.59% 17.72%

For the past year Teleflex Incorporated was more bullish than Pro-Dex Inc.

Summary

Teleflex Incorporated beats on 9 of the 11 factors Pro-Dex Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products consisting of Arrow branded catheters and related devices for critical care therapies, including the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and withdrawal of blood samples; interventional access products that are used in dialysis, oncology, and critical care therapies; and anesthesia products, such as airway management products under the LMA and Rusch brands, and pain management products under the Arrow brand. The company also provides surgical products, such as ligating clips and fascial closure systems; bladeless access ports, sutures, and other surgical instruments; and single-use and reusable products for surgical procedures under the Deknatel, Pilling, Kmedic, Hem-o-lok, and Weck brands. In addition, it offers medical devices for use in critical care, surgical, and cardiac care applications; and respiratory care products, such as oxygen therapy, aerosol therapy, spirometry, and ventilation management products under the Hudson RCI brand. Further, the company provides cardiac care products comprising diagnostic catheters; specialized catheters; therapeutic delivery catheters; sheaths for femoral and trans-radial aortic access, and intra-aortic balloons; and capital equipment, such as intra-aortic balloon pumps under the Arrow brand. Additionally, it provides catheters, urine collectors, catheterization accessories, and products for operative endourology under the Rusch brand name; micro-laparoscopic instrumentation products; and original equipment manufacturing services. The company offers its products to hospitals and healthcare providers through its direct sales force and distributors. Teleflex Incorporated was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Pro-Dex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and machined parts. Further, it provides engineering consulting and placement services, as well as quality and regulatory consulting services. The company offers its products under the Pro-Dex brand name. Pro-Dex, Inc. sells its medical device products primarily to original equipment manufacturers; and dental products to dental product distributors. Its products are used in hospitals, dental offices, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.