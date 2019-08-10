Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) and Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Comparison side by side

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) and Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Instruments & Supplies. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teleflex Incorporated 305 6.81 N/A 3.91 86.82 Microbot Medical Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Teleflex Incorporated and Microbot Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teleflex Incorporated 0.00% 7.4% 3% Microbot Medical Inc. 0.00% -123.2% -86.6%

Risk & Volatility

Teleflex Incorporated’s 1.01 beta indicates that its volatility is 1.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Microbot Medical Inc.’s 4.88 beta is the reason why it is 388.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Teleflex Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Microbot Medical Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. Microbot Medical Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Teleflex Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Teleflex Incorporated and Microbot Medical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teleflex Incorporated 0 1 7 2.88 Microbot Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Teleflex Incorporated has a consensus price target of $360.38, and a -3.03% downside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Microbot Medical Inc. is $10, which is potential 58.98% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Microbot Medical Inc. looks more robust than Teleflex Incorporated as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Teleflex Incorporated and Microbot Medical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 24.7%. 0.3% are Teleflex Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 20.62% of Microbot Medical Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teleflex Incorporated -1.83% 1.15% 21.07% 24.61% 25.47% 31.44% Microbot Medical Inc. -5.34% 36.29% -12.09% -16.85% -24.11% 301.74%

For the past year Teleflex Incorporated was less bullish than Microbot Medical Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Teleflex Incorporated beats Microbot Medical Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products consisting of Arrow branded catheters and related devices for critical care therapies, including the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and withdrawal of blood samples; interventional access products that are used in dialysis, oncology, and critical care therapies; and anesthesia products, such as airway management products under the LMA and Rusch brands, and pain management products under the Arrow brand. The company also provides surgical products, such as ligating clips and fascial closure systems; bladeless access ports, sutures, and other surgical instruments; and single-use and reusable products for surgical procedures under the Deknatel, Pilling, Kmedic, Hem-o-lok, and Weck brands. In addition, it offers medical devices for use in critical care, surgical, and cardiac care applications; and respiratory care products, such as oxygen therapy, aerosol therapy, spirometry, and ventilation management products under the Hudson RCI brand. Further, the company provides cardiac care products comprising diagnostic catheters; specialized catheters; therapeutic delivery catheters; sheaths for femoral and trans-radial aortic access, and intra-aortic balloons; and capital equipment, such as intra-aortic balloon pumps under the Arrow brand. Additionally, it provides catheters, urine collectors, catheterization accessories, and products for operative endourology under the Rusch brand name; micro-laparoscopic instrumentation products; and original equipment manufacturing services. The company offers its products to hospitals and healthcare providers through its direct sales force and distributors. Teleflex Incorporated was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops next generation micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The companyÂ’s product candidates include Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and TipCAT, a semi-disposable, flexible, and self-propelled endoscope for use in colonoscopy procedures, as well as ViRob, a revolutionary autonomous crawling micro-robot technology, which can be controlled remotely or within the body. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Yokneam, Israel.