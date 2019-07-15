TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Reaches $14.27 52-Week High; Emcore (EMKR) SI Decreased By 14.64%

Emcore Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) had a decrease of 14.64% in short interest. EMKR’s SI was 431,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 14.64% from 505,500 shares previously. With 156,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Emcore Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR)’s short sellers to cover EMKR’s short positions. The SI to Emcore Corporation’s float is 1.85%. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $3.005. About 138,277 shares traded or 2.78% up from the average. EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) has declined 18.29% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.72% the S&P500. Some Historical EMKR News: 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 22/05/2018 – Emcore Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 EMCORE CORP EMKR.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Emcore; 29/05/2018 – Emcore Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Emcore Short-Interest Ratio Rises 46% to 8 Days; 03/05/2018 – Emcore 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 09/04/2018 – Emcore Cuts 2Q View To Rev $18M-$19M; 03/05/2018 – Emcore 2Q Rev $18.6M; 09/05/2018 – Emcore Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 9 Days

The stock of TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) hit a new 52-week high and has $14.84 target or 4.00% above today’s $14.27 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $22.80 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $14.84 price target is reached, the company will be worth $911.80 million more. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.27. About 815,016 shares traded. TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) has declined 5.35% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.78% the S&P500. Some Historical VIV News: 18/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Telefonica Deutschland at ‘BBB’, Outlook Positive; 12/03/2018 – Telefonica to Invest $8.13 Bln in Brazil by 2020; 25/04/2018 – Telefonica Brasil 1Q EBITDA BRL3.77B; 10/05/2018 – Vivo Expands Netcracker’s Service Management as Part of Large-Scale Digital Transformation; 12/03/2018 – TELEFONICA BRASIL CEO NAVARRO SAYS COMPANY WILL HAVE OPERATING CASH FLOW OF AT LEAST 20 PCT OF REVENUE BY 2020; 12/03/2018 – Pioneer Funds – European Target Adds Telefonica, Cuts Glaxo; 25/04/2018 – 1Q18 Results: Telefônica Brasil S.A; 12/04/2018 – ETISALAT,SINGTEL,SOFTBANK,TELEFONICA FORM CYBERSEC. ALLIANCE; 12/03/2018 – TELEFONICA BRASIL TO PROPOSE CUT OF PACT AMOUNT; NO DETAILS; 25/04/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND PREPARED FOR MOBILE FREQUENCY AWARDS: BZ

Analysts await TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 32.14% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.28 per share. VIV’s profit will be $303.51 million for 18.78 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Shopify Inc (SHOP) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “EU legal advice favors Vivendi in feud with Mediaset – StreetInsider.com” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About TAL Education Group (TAL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Vivendi urges Mediaset to revoke loyalty share scheme – StreetInsider.com” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boston Beer Is Too High – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate clients in Brazil. The company has market cap of $22.80 billion. The Company’s fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services. It has a 10.23 P/E ratio. The firm also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services.

More notable recent EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/12/2019: EMKR, UXIN, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “40 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “EMCORE Announces Appointment of Bruce Grooms to its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “28 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.